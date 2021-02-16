“That’s why he’s not at Arsenal” Souness harsh criticism of Arsenal loanee

Graeme Souness says consistency is the reason why Ainsley Maitland-Niles is struggling in his career.
The England international has joined West Brom on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.
He is in a relegation battle in the Midlands and would need to be in solid form to help Sam Allardyce’s side escape the drop.
Souness was speaking about his career so far and savaged him for his inability to keep a place in an Arsenal team that is still struggling for consistency.
He said the midfielder is talented, no doubt, but it takes more than that to actually succeed in the Premier League.
He adds that he will need to be more consistent and that is something he has been unable to do so far.
“Yes, he’s got talent,” said Souness on Sky Sports as quoted by HITC.
“But if you want to play in the Premier League, especially for one of the big teams, you have to be consistent. The word consistency is what it’s all about.
“You have to turn up and put in a seven every week. It’s no good having a great game and then a very disappointing game. That’s why he’s not at Arsenal, right now.
“We are not talking about an Arsenal team that are tearing walls down. This is an Arsenal team that are huffing and puffing.”
That consistency will also be key if he wants to earn a place in the England national team for the Euros.
Having watched the entire WBA v Man Utd game, I have to say , I was disappointed with the display of AMN.Basically, he was deployed to keep close to Scott McTominy , and to that extent he did ok.However he had very little influence in the match and on the one occasion when he was clear in a two on one situation, he made a mess of his final pass.I appreciate he is playing in a very average side, but individually he was not impressive.
Yeah I saw the second half. That pass was awful. He doesn’t get the basic right.
What this headline, rather harshly calls “harsh” , I call honest and true. Souness is widely respected as a pundit because he does not duck the honest call, as SOME MORE TIMID PUNDITS SO OFTEN DO.
AMN DOES lack consistence and if any Gooner TRULY thinks he is consistent, then they are not being honest! Are they!
To be truly honest you need to put aside personal bias. So many cannot do this, to their discredit!