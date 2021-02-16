“That’s why he’s not at Arsenal” Souness harsh criticism of Arsenal loanee

Graeme Souness says consistency is the reason why Ainsley Maitland-Niles is struggling in his career.

The England international has joined West Brom on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

He is in a relegation battle in the Midlands and would need to be in solid form to help Sam Allardyce’s side escape the drop.

Souness was speaking about his career so far and savaged him for his inability to keep a place in an Arsenal team that is still struggling for consistency.

He said the midfielder is talented, no doubt, but it takes more than that to actually succeed in the Premier League.

He adds that he will need to be more consistent and that is something he has been unable to do so far.

“Yes, he’s got talent,” said Souness on Sky Sports as quoted by HITC.

“But if you want to play in the Premier League, especially for one of the big teams, you have to be consistent. The word consistency is what it’s all about.

“You have to turn up and put in a seven every week. It’s no good having a great game and then a very disappointing game. That’s why he’s not at Arsenal, right now.

“We are not talking about an Arsenal team that are tearing walls down. This is an Arsenal team that are huffing and puffing.”

That consistency will also be key if he wants to earn a place in the England national team for the Euros.