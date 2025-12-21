“That’s why they are top” Arsenal’s resilience impresses Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has admitted he was impressed that Arsenal managed to secure a victory despite the efforts of himself and his teammates to prevent the Gunners from doing so. The Everton goalkeeper acknowledged that his side made the contest difficult and believed they executed much of their plan effectively.

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent season overall, yet their recent performances have lacked the same level of conviction shown earlier in the campaign. That dip offered Everton encouragement ahead of the meeting, particularly on home soil, where they felt a disciplined approach could trouble the league leaders. Everton entered the match with confidence in their defensive structure and were determined to limit Arsenal’s attacking threat.

Everton Make Arsenal Work

Despite missing several key players, Everton delivered a committed display and remained organised throughout the contest. Their shape at the back frustrated Arsenal for long periods, and the balance of the game suggested that the visitors were far from comfortable. The outcome reflected how competitive the match proved to be, with Arsenal required to show patience and resilience to see it through.

Arsenal’s only goal arrived from the penalty spot, underlining the difficulty they experienced in breaking Everton down. While the result moved the Gunners forward, it also highlighted areas for improvement if they are to sustain a title challenge. Winning games narrowly can be valuable, but greater attacking fluency may be required as the season progresses.

Pickford Acknowledges Arsenal Quality

Looking ahead, Arsenal will now turn their attention to preparation for their midweek fixture against Crystal Palace. Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to build momentum, knowing that consistency remains key. Pickford, however, was keen to stress that Arsenal’s ability to prevail under pressure reflects why they sit at the top of the table.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “We didn’t give away many chances and we defended really well…we had to suffer at times. We weren’t clinical and didn’t hurt them as much. I don’t think David Raya really had a save to make. Small margins and that’s why they are top of the league. They have been resilient at the back and hard to break down. They got a penalty and scored, the effort and application we put in was quality.”

His comments offered a balanced assessment, recognising both Everton’s effort and Arsenal’s capacity to grind out results when faced with stern resistance.