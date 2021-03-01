“That’s why you get a set piece coach” Ian Wright hails this key Arsenal decision

Ian Wright has hailed Arsenal for their decision to hire a set-piece coach at the start of this season after watching David Luiz score from a well-worked free-kick against Leicester City.

The Gunners brought in Andreas Georgson in the summer and his position isn’t a popular one.

However, the smartest of teams do whatever they can to gain an advantage over their opponents.

His appointment has now proven to hand an advantage to the Gunners.

Arsenal went behind early against Leicester and needed to respond. The response came when David Luiz scored a header before half time from a well-worked free-kick.

Wright could tell that the goal came straight from a training ground routine and says it shows why Mikel Arteta was right to have brought in Georgson.

“It’s no secret Arsenal have a set piece coach. When you look at how that [Luiz’s goal] was worked, it was worked brilliantly,” he told Premier League Productions as quoted by Football London.

“You can see that Lacazette was there to clear out the space and pin their best header of the ball which is Jonny Evans.

‘And that is the space where you see David Luiz definitely waiting for the space to be cleared. The ball has to be pinpoint and it’s fantastic. That’s why you get a set piece coach, to get those things working on the training pitch.”

The Gunners now have another weapon in their arsenal and they will hope to employ it to their advantage in as many games as possible.