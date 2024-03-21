Who are the 10 most under-rated Arsenal players in the remier League era

As many of you know during the international break I like a list! by Dan

When it was announced that Ben White was extending his contract it got me thinking is he the most underrated player in our squad? This was before it was confirmed he has asked not to be considered for selection by England.

I don’t think our defender gets enough credit for his footballing intelligence; his versatility crucial to our system. Starting at right back he tactically understands when to step into the middle to form a back 3.

So here are my top 10 Underrated Gunners of the Prem era.

Put your’s in the comments … No right or wrong!

David Luiz

Some Gooners simply think this signing was rubbish, a Chelsea reject past the peak of his powers.

That’s what makes him underrated as his short spell in North London was more beneficial than you think. Especially when he only cost us 8 million.

Yes, he set a record for how many penalties conceded in one season and was responsible for more spot kicks and red cards in two years at the Emirates compared to his entire spell at Stamford Bridge.

Yet the Brazilian’s two best performances for us were in the Semi Final and Final of the FA Cup. We won that competition 14 times so that means the defender has contributed to our history which will last forever.

Off the pitch several youngsters have credited the 36-year-old for his guidance and advice.

Gilberto Silva

Every squad of Champions needs a talent who does the less popular tasks so the flair players can do the things that get the headlines.

The DM has become a more popular position in the modern era meaning the midfielder would probably be more appreciated if playing today.

Arsene Wenger has explained scouting at the 2002 World Cup and realising that everything Brazil did started with Silva’s involvement.

Doesn’t get enough credit for the transition from Highbury to the Emirates where he stepped up as one of the few leaders to a young dressing room.

Kolo Toure

He’s appreciated by Gooners but outside of our fanbase does Toure get enough credit for a player who was the only outfield player to start every League game in a season we didn’t lose a game?

To almost prove the point there is a myth that Mr Wenger was lucky to inherit the back four he did and didn’t know how to spot a centre back! Then he brought Kolo Toure for 150,000 pounds!

Playing at full back or in midfield his manager trained him to have the qualities to play in defence. It remains one of the best tactical switches in our history.

Lauren

In Mr Wenger’s own words Lauren is I one of his best signings simply because he believes the right back was underrated.

Originally signed as a midfielder, Lauren was taught how to play the full back role, trusted to replace Lee Dixon.

That again makes a mockery of the notion that his manager couldn’t build his own defence.

Guaranteeing a 7 out of 10 each week Lauren could do everything. He could go forward, defend, fight you if needed, he could never be bullied.

The type of character we have missed in the last two decades.

Matthew Upson

This is more about timing.

Played enough games in the 2001-2002 season to qualify for a title medal. That was Tony Adams last before retirement meaning there was an opportunity up for grabs, yet in February of that year poor Upson broke his leg.

Having been patient since 1997 the centre back wanted to play regular football and given how he would perform at Birmingham and West Ham, maybe all parties regret not finding a compromise?

His form was good enough to play at the 2010 World Cup.

Carlos Vela

Actually, had a decent game to goal ratio for Arsenal, mostly in the cups where he demonstrated what a natural finisher he was.

Quotes from Mr Wenger suggested though the striker lacked the dedication to adapt to the physical nature of English Football, hence why he was more prolific in Spain.

That’s the perception of him In Mexico where his talent has been debated since he was a teenager, but the consensus is he’s never been in love with the game, not helped by being lonely and not settling into the London culture.

That’s why he was strangely content to spend the peak of his powers In the MLS where he was a big fish in a small pond.

At times banned by his national team for his partying, the 35-year-old in his homeland is viewed as someone who loves the perks of what comes with being a professional sportsman, but it’s purely a job, not a passion.

In other words, playing in America paid him well, suited his lifestyle and most of the teams were willing to base their team around him.

Edu

Due to passport and personal issues, it took Edu time to settle into English football but when he did, he never let us down.

I have always argued any title winners need a squad player like Edu, someone who comes in and guarantees you a 7 out of 10 every week.

The irony is the one season the midfielder stayed fully fit was when we went unbeaten in the League. The Brazilian replaced Viera and/or Gilberto Silva in places like Anfield, Stamford Bridge and the San Siro.

Injuries meant they Arsenal were hesitant in offering him a new contract which offended the player at the time.

His injury record afterwards though suggested they were right.

Monreal

Played in some shocking defences at times but I always thought that Monreal was reliable, especially when asked to form a back three, a crucial tactical switch by Mr Wenger which played a massive part in his final trophy for us.

The left back showed a footballing brain, knowing when to form a back three but understanding when the time was right to go out on the wing and get forward.

One of many players that were shamefully paid to rip up his contract. Made more bizarre when Kolasinac was asked to try and do what Monreal could do, especially in a back 3.

Parlour

Parlour being underrated goes all the way back to winning the Double in 1998 where despite the goal scoring season of his career he continued to be overlooked by England.

I admire any player who maximises his potential and gets the very best out of his career. The midfielder would be the first to tell you that he didn’t have the technique of his teammates, but made up for it with work rate.

The type of player you need in your squad to win titles. A reliable player who can fill a couple of positions while being a leader on and off the pitch. In 2003/04, injuries and suspensions saw Parlour captain the side at times in places like the San Siro. In our two decades without the EPL title it’s because our dressing room have not had characters like Parlour.

Giroud

Going back to maximising your potential and getting the best out of your career.

Giroud has won trophies in three different countries, including the Champions League and World Cup.

Yet despite only 4 other players scoring more goals in the Prem for Arsenal, he would get shocking abuse from a section of our fanbase.

There are readers who call me negative now who used to constantly mock the striker, calling him a ‘lamp-post’

I know those who won’t have anything bad said about Eddie Nketiah now who used to call the Frenchman all kinds.

In truth some Gooners only appreciated him after he left, as managers continued to realise tactically what he offered.

If nothing else, he offers a plan B that I still don’t think we have replaced.

At 37, I would still have him as an option off the bench.

Who would make your list peeps?

Remember, no right or wrong.

Be respectful of each other’s opinions.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…