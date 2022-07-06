The 12 Arsenal Players featuring in the Womens 2022 Euros starting tonight

Arsenal Players in the Womens Euro 22 Finals starting tonight

Group A

7 Gunners are represented in Group A with potentially 5 involved in the opening night

Austria

Manuela Zinsberger – GK

One of the best keepers in the world and one of the faces of the domestic game which has been growing in Austria

Produced arguably the save of the season in the WSL.

Laura Wienroither – Defender

Part of a defence which conceded in only one of their 8 qualifiers.

A pacey defender who loves to get forward and help create.

One of the poster girls responsible for the popularity in Austria, hosting the Federation’s own online Football channel.

England

Lotte Wubben-Moy – defender

Came through the youth ranks in North London.

Ability on the ball and desire to play out from the back suits the ethos of both managers for club and country.

A big part in working with the Arsenal Community.

Leah Williamson – defender / midfielder

Captain of her country, showing incredible leadership qualities for someone so young.

Arsenal coachs continue to build their teams around her ability on the ball which is why she is versatile for both her club and national side.

Plays as a DM for her nation.

Beth Mead – Forward

Having contributed to 19 goals, few Gunners are heading into the Euros with more confidence or momentum then Beth Mead.

After being omitted from the Team GB squad for the Olympics, has played with freedom thanks to the man management of Jonas Eidevall

Nikita Parris – Forward

Didn’t have the most prolific of seasons, maybe fortunate to have made the squad.

Norway

Frida Maanum– CM

Will play in midfield with Barcelona’s Engen.

Could have a fascinating battle with her club captain in midfield.

Norway dark horses?

Group B

Denmark

Simone Boye Sorensen– CB

Chances of starting have increased with Denmark at times playing a back three.

The Danes are in a very tough group.

Group C

Holland

Viv Miedema – Striker

Simply one of the best players in the world.

No woman has scored more goals for the WSL and her country.

The core of the European Champions remains although the Dutch are slightly in transition.

8-1 for Golden Boot.

Sweden

Stina Blackstenius – Striker

Since moving from her native country has flourished in the WSL.

Sweden’s star player and one to watch.

Switzerland

Lia Walti- CM

Captain and the engine in any midfield.

Might need leadership as team are in tough group.

Might even be forced to drop into defence.

Nolle Martiz– Defender

Part of what is considered their best ever squad they have had; Martiz is part of a defence which has changed a lot due to injuries.

England v Austria opens the games tonight at 8pm UK time at Old Trafford and will be live on the BBC and ESPN…

Dan

