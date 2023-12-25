The 3 Arsenal players that Arteta thought were “phenomenal” at Liverpool

Mikel Arteta has singled out three Arsenal players as key to leaving Anfield with a point on Saturday night.

Arsenal took the lead after Gabriel Magalhaes headed a Martin Odegaard free kick, demonstrating the benefits of Nicolas Jover’s set-piece training.

However, Arsenal couldn’t hold on to their lead until the halftime break, as Mohammed Salah scored to ensure the game went to the break all square. The battle continued in the second half, but no goals were scored, and the game ended 1-1.

Most Arsenal players deserved plaudits, but Arteta’s singled out his dependable defenders, Gabriel, William Saliba, and his £105 million summer signing Declan Rice, noting they came through for him in the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Arteta said via Arsenal.com, “Those three were phenomenal. But I think the whole team as well, and how we step up to the level that they put today, is one of the best Liverpools I’ve seen this year.

“They made life really difficult. The game became really, really chaotic; the crowd provokes that as well, but we handled the situation really well.”

This Christmas, Arsenal leads the Premier League. I bet their goal is to finish the year on a high note by defeating West Ham and Fulham in the final games of 2023.

Hopefully, some significant additions will be made this winter to strengthen Arsenal’s prospects of winning the league in May 2024. Saliba, Gabriel, and Rice stood up, but for you, who else stood out against Liverpool?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…