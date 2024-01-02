The 3 Arsenal stars that were our key problems in Arsenal’s defeat at Fulham

After failing to overcome Liverpool and West Ham, the Gunners intended to bounce back, but their redemption game on Sunday ended in a 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Bukayo Saka gave the Gunners the lead in the fifth minute, but they were unable to hold on and went on to lose. Some Arsenal players were not at their best in Sunday’s loss to Fulham. Here are those I believe could have performed better.

Gabriel Martinelli put on another poor performance, with fundamental positional and passing errors that led to Fulham’s transition attacks. Despite the obvious effort, Martinelli’s recent performances have fallen short of expectations. His inability to make a significant impact – he created just one chance before coming off – made Arsenal’s offensive problems worse.

Eddie Nketiah’s 90-minute appearance against Fulham had fans scratching their heads, unable to recall any good influence. Despite drawing a few fouls, Nketiah was mainly unsuccessful, failing to create chances or demonstrate dynamic ball dribbles.

As a key member of Arsenal’s rotation in the Premier League title fight, Nketiah’s performance will be scrutinised, especially given his prime years.

While not awful, centre back Gabriel Magalhes was chastised for blunders that led to both of Fulham’s goals. During a corner, he struggled against Bobby De Cordova-Reid, losing a physical battle and enabling a decisive goal.

Despite being regarded as one of the league’s top centre backs, Magalhaes showed an unforgiving margin for error versus Fulham, costing his club vital points.

For me those are the players that negatively influenced Arsenal versus Fulham, what about you?

Darren N

