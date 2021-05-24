The 3 main reasons why Aubameyang has struggled this season

Why has Pierre Emerick Aubameyang struggled this season?
In a season when Arsenal have looked blunt going forward, Aubameyang has still ended up scoring 10 goals in the league, while boasting 19 goal involvements in 38 appearances in all competitions.
That’s 0.5 goals/assists per match for the Gabon international. Although it’s decent return, judging by his previous tallies in France, Germany and then England, it is nowhere close to Aubameyang’s own standards.
In 2019/20, he had an impressive 32 goal involvements in 44 appearances. In the previous four seasons the 31-year-old’s number were at an astonishing 39, 38, 45 and 51.
So why has the man behind the huge smile and shiny cars looked out of his depths this season?
That can be down to three Ps: Personnel, Position and Pandemic.
Personnel: Imagine a doctor going in the operation theater to operate a person’s heart. If he doesn’t have the proper tools to do it, the surgeon won’t be able to do the operation effectively. We can run parallels to that with Arsenal.
The team started the 2020/21 campaign without any recognized central attacking midfielder. While Mesut Ozil was frozen out “due to footballing reasons,” the club failed to land their most coveted target in Houssem Aouar.
That dearly cost Arsenal in the final-third, as Mikel Arteta looked at his players while scratching his head.
After the first international break, Mikel Arteta switched Arsenal’s default formation from 3-4-3 to a 4-2-3-1. It might have been naïve to alter the formation mid-season, when Arsenal did not have the right personnel for the job.
Alexander Lacazette, Joe Willock and summer recruit Willian were all used as a number 10. But they all failed to make an impact behind the striker. That resulted in Arsenal going five matches without a win after a draw against Leeds United on 22nd November 2020.
That put the Gunners around the relegation zone and Arteta in scrutiny.
It wasn’t until the introduction of Emile Smith Rowe from the academy that the Red and White looked a different proposition.
It is widely known among the fans that Arsenal would be sitting at third position in the league, if the campaign started at the time when Smith Rowe was added to the ranks.
Smith Rowe’s involvement thus helped Aubameyang.
Position: Mikel Arteta has used Aubameyang as a left winger for majority of his time at the Emirates Stadium.
Although the star striker’s preferred position is center-forward, playing on the wing is hardly something new and shiny for the Gabonese.
His career at former club Borussia Dortmund started as a winger, to accommodate a more orthodox number nine in Robert Lewandowski. Aubameyang finds himself in a similar position at Arsenal, with Lacazette being preferred as a focal point due to his hold-up and link-up ability.
But with Aubameyang turning 32 in less than a month, it would not be wise to continue playing him as a winger. Players are not wine. They don’t keep improving after reaching their 30s.
Pandemic: Aubameyang has a jovial personality and enjoys being an extrovert.
He is one of the most liked persons in the dressing room. The star striker likes interaction with friends, family and also fans.
In an interview with Sky Sports, the striker admitted that he struggled a lot at the initial months of the 2020/21 campaign due to no fans.
We have already seen that supporters coming back to the stadium has dramatically improved the performances of the home team.
Brighton and Hove Albion defeated champions Manchester City after going two down. Leicester City won their first-ever FA Cup.
More recently, Arsenal struggled in the second half against Crystal Palace, who were playing in front of their fans. While the team looked sharper in the final day win against Brighton and Hove Albion.
A lack of pre-season and condensed fixture list might have certainly played a part. But it is not feasible for the club to imagine both Lacazette and Aubameyang in the same team, firing and causing havoc.
It might have been a case in the past, but it does not look like a case for the future.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s a simple reason.
Auba relies on his pace and space behind defenders. We deny him that with a slow build up, high possession and sideways passing.
This is the reason we’ve looked better against top opposition. They have more possession and therefore we have space to counter when they are pushing higher
I have yet to see MA come up with a consistent solution for defensive teams that sit deep and narrow.
After the first international break, Arteta used Lacazette and Willock as no 10. Willian was assigned as an RW and a false nine at that time, then he very rarely gets his chance in the CAM position afterwards
About Aubameyang, it’s obvious that he’s not built for Arteta’s high ball possession system. He scored many goals from the left wing when we used the more defensive counter-attacking tactic, but he struggled when having to play in tight spaces
To make him work in Arteta’s current system, we need to put him back on the left wing and get a better CF that can frequently win the ball from aerial duels. Giroud did this and it made Sanchez able to cut inside many times, like Lukaku-Martinez-Sanchez’s teamwork at Inter Milan
However, it’s difficult to find a tall CF that’s good in tight spaces and link-ups. Harry Kane is currently the best for that in EPL and we might have to gamble on Balogun next season
Like Vardy, Auba is a player who is totally dependent on his pace to be effective.When their speed is on the wane, they have !little else to offer as they have never developed the ball skills to beat defenders nor to link up with team mates.That was evident yesterday when through balls from Partey and Odegaard were not controlled by Auba and we lost possession.Compare him with Cavanni who was never fast but has everything else in his locker room and the ability to make darting little runs in the penalty area to get on the end of crosses.He is probably the best header of a ball of his generation.I’m afraid we have probably seen the best of Auba and going forward, we are likely to be faced with diminishing returns from our highest paid player.Funny how the Management of our Club keep finding themselves in such an invidious position.Perhaps it boils down to sheer incompetence.
May be the 3 reasons were the 3 year 350k p/w no performance clause contract he was awarded? He won’t give that contract up in a hurry.
Another Ozil saga brewing.
All the players know the game. Just run down your contract leave on a free and get a big retirement contract.
How the club is gonna get rid of Lacazette Torreira Guendouzi Willian Cedric Kolasinac and many others without paying them out mega millions like Ozil Socritis and Mustafi is anyone’s guess.