The 350% Gabriel shirt sales surge that says everything about Arsenal fans

The pain of losing a Champions League final does not disappear overnight.

For Arsenal supporters, the defeat to PSG will sting for a long time. We were so close to witnessing history, so close to seeing our club crowned champions of Europe for the first time.

Football can be cruel.

When a final is decided by the smallest of margins, supporters often look for someone to blame. We have seen it countless times throughout football history. Players miss penalties, make mistakes, or suffer moments they would do anything to take back, and the reaction can be brutal.

That is why the reported response to Gabriel Magalhães following the final says so much about this fanbase.

According to The Athletic, sales of Gabriel’s Arsenal shirt reportedly increased by an astonishing 350 per cent in the days following the Champions League final.

Arsenal supporters chose support over blame

Think about that for a moment.

Rather than turning on one of their own, Arsenal supporters rallied behind him.

Rather than focusing on one painful moment, fans remembered everything Gabriel has done for this club.

This is a player who has given everything for Arsenal. He has been one of the most consistent defenders in Europe, formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the defence, and played a huge role in helping Mikel Arteta transform Arsenal into genuine title and European contenders.

One missed penalty does not erase years of commitment, effort, and outstanding performances.

Supporters understood that.

Gabriel himself said, on the day of Arsenal’s Champions parade “It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season.”

The easiest thing in football is to criticise. Social media has made that even easier. Yet the reaction from Arsenal fans was overwhelmingly different. It was a reminder that football is about more than results and trophies.

A reminder of what football should be about

The narrative surrounding Arsenal supporters is often unfair.

We are regularly labelled entitled, impatient, or demanding. Yet moments like this reveal something very different.

When one of our own experienced one of the toughest moments of his career, the Arsenal family responded with loyalty and support.

Some fanbases look for someone to blame. Arsenal fans chose someone to support.

The reported increase in Gabriel shirt sales may only be a statistic, but the message behind it is far more powerful. It tells a player that one moment does not define him. It tells him that his efforts are appreciated. Most importantly, it tells him that Arsenal supporters stand with him.

That is something worth being proud of.

What do you make of Arsenal fans’ response to Gabriel after the Champions League final? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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