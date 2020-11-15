The 4 Arsenal stars most likely to punish Chelsea this afternoon

In the absence of Arsenal mens football this week, I hope you are all going to tune in and cheer on the Arsenal Women as they take on the reigning Champions Chelsea, the our Gunner Gals are no slouchs themselves and have already scored 24 goals in their six games so far, and they also have the added incentive of returning to the top of the Womens Super League this afternoon if they take all 3 points.

But which of Joe Montemurro’s star-studded side is most likely to cause Chelsea problems today? Here are my Four To Watch…

Number 1 on my list just has to be Vivienne Miedema, who is constantly breaking Goalscoring records for club and country despite only being 24 years-old. In fact it makes more headlines if she fails to score in any game! So far this season she has 14 goals in 10 games for the club, and is certainly going to be the biggest target for the Chelsea defence.

Number 2 for me is Jill Roord, who has already scored two hat-tricks this season, but is returning from injury. She managed a half hour against League leaders Man United last week, but Joe Montemurro says he is not quite sure that Roord, along with captain Kim Little, are quite match-fit enough to play the full 90 minutes today, but that could just be mind games from the Arsenal boss. Let’s hope she is back to top form!

Number 3 is Jordan Nobbs, who at 27 is a legend who has made over 200 appearances for the Arsenal Women, managing 66 goals from midfield. In her 5 games this season, she has already notched up 3 goals and 2 assists. She is the engine room of the team, alongside our captain Kim Little, who cannot be ignored in any list of players to watch.

Kim has scored a record 137 goals for Arsenal, but has only managed 2 goals and 2 assists this season from 6 appearances. This can be explained because, like Roord, she is also retrning from injury. I am hopeful she is now back to her best and can make her mark this afternoon.

So, now you know who to keep an eye out for in the big game this afternoon. Tune in to BT Sports 1 at 14.30 to find out if the Gunners can show the Champions that we cannot be taken lightly this season…