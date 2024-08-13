Analysis: The 5 big-money striker signings that could give Arsenal the edge over Man City this season

Some Gooners are getting increasingly concerned that we might start the season without signing a new striker, although yesterday’s report that Edu has said “Arsenal fans won’t be disppointed” is slightly encouraging.

In an era where the margin between success and not is so small, not having a forward lined up might be the difference between us being Champions or not.

There are some supporters who feel that not having a proven goal scorer isn’t the reason we finished 2nd last campaign.

They will equally claim we have the best defence in the division, a great manager and nothing is wrong with our mentality.

Which begs the question, if all is true why are we not lifting trophies?

No one is denying that Havertz and Jesus, Martinelli and Trossard are not good options, but we are told the ambition is to be great and therefore we have to compare ourselves to the standards Pep Guardiola has set.

Erling Haaland is only 24 so is only going to get better.

Man, City having someone who guarantees you 20 plus league goals every season gives them an advantage over their rivals for years, especially with an out and out striker being a dying breed.

While we have the ability to score 6 at West Ham, Sheffield United and Burnley, too many fixtures last season we failed to score in.

When you dissect why City were 2 points better than us, it’s not outrageous to say that having a striker we can trust and opposition fear in the tunnel could be that difference.

Here are 5 names we have been linked with this summer ………

Victor Osimhen

Napoli seem to have accepted that it’s unlikely anyone is going to trigger their strikers 110 million release clause, yet the Italians want to raise funds so are willing to find a compromise.

Reports vary if Arsenal are unable or simply unwilling to play over the odds?

Under Arsenal Wenger the Kroenke Family were accused of being content to cash in on the Champions League revenue and not taking that extra step to make us Champions?

With us so close to lifting the title, not finishing the puzzle with a proven goal scorer, aged 25 whose club are willing to negotiate could be a chance missed?

Football doesn’t stand still and wait.

Or is the Nigerian pricing him out of a move to England due to his wage demands?

That would add to the perception of the player having an attitude problem and timekeeping issues.

In his 5 years as manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear he won’t tolerate any characters who don’t meet his principles or ethos.

He much prefers to work with youngsters he can teach and mold, rather than someone walking in perhaps with an ego.

A mindset that might cost us the title?

Alexander Isak

This time last year the assumption was the Kroenke Family were finally willing to compete with the rest of the world in terms of fees and wages.

With Champions League revenue back at the Emirates our owners were willing to sanction 100 million on one player. Previously at the head of UEFA’s table we couldn’t because we were paying off stadium debt.

That transfer strategy is the only way we could convince Newcastle to sell. We were led to believe the Toon were under pressure to cash in one of their star assets.

This is the problem, it’s not clear how FFP guidelines are impacting certain clubs.

The irony is it’s the Gunners who seem unable to afford this deal because by all accounts they rate the Swedish striker.

We might be playing the long game. Miss out on Europe again and how long can Eddie Howe keep the 24-year-old?

Viktor Gyokeres

Based on rumours throughout the summer if (big if) we do sign a striker, the 26-year-old seems the most likely.

If Arsenal truly rates him, there is an 85 million release clause that exists.

Yet for that much you want a guarantee of goals, not gambling if the player can handle Prem football.

30 plus goals in the last two seasons for the Swede came in Portugal and in the Championship.

4 years at Brighton he didn’t play a second in the league and was loaned out 3 times.

Sporting Lisbon are a club who can’t say no to the type of offers that won’t come along all the time so Edu might think he can get the price down.

One more year scoring goals though and his value increases so they might not be in a rush to sell.

Offering strength and the ability to hold the ball he would give us the plan B we need.

Ivan Toney

Of all the names on this list, both player and manager have been the most open about the possibility of a transfer.

Thomas Frank last season spent time as a guest on Sky Sports Monday Night Football essentially advertising his striker, reminding suitors that Brentford would be cooperative if the right offer was made.

The issue is the asking price. With everyone now more sensitive to following FFP rules, the days of the Bees being able to demand 100 million for someone with 12 months of his deal left are over.

With two weeks of the window left reports are that that Matthew Benham’s stance is softening.

It’s believed that Toney would be content to wait till he’s a free agent next summer which means all parties might call each other’s bluff right up till deadline day.

From a business point of view, Arsenal don’t have to pay over the odds for a 28-year-old they can get for nothing this time next year. Or at the very least wait till January at which point his value will be low.

Brentford has to make a financial decision. They are running out of time to get a fee for their biggest asset but are they going to get a price that is worth losing the goals which might be the difference between relegation or not?

No point taking 50 million now if you then lose Premiership revenue.

The facts Spurs preferred to trigger Solanke’s 65 million release clause tells me that they are keeping their poker face at the Gtech stadium.

I envisage someone making a bid at the 11th hour to see who blinks first?

Evanilson

So, we have a new scout whose job criteria is to recommend South American players and on more than one occasion our scouting team have been to Portugal to watch Evanilson.

Porto are famous for signing young Brazilian gems (for 8.8 million) before selling on for a huge profit.

There was talk that Man United were willing to pay 60 million for the 24-year-old.

Is he the finished article now though, ready to come to the Prem and hit the ground running?

Remember it’s Edu’s job to have these transfers organised, something he gets paid a lot of money to do.

If Arsenal can’t afford to buy a striker, then I wouldn’t want anyone to spend money we haven’t got, although I would question where the money has gone?

It’s only correct though I don’t judge till the window is closed ….

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.