The 8 minutes of madness that cost Arsenal the points against Man City

There is a US based band from Florida (Shinedown), and one of their hit songs is “The Sound of Madness”. The lyrics go “I created the sound of madness, wrote the book on pain, but somehow I’m still here to explain”.

I keep seeing posts about “toe to toe with the champs”, “so proud of the lads“, “I couldn’t be prouder”, “I’m proud of the boys”. Those remind me of the Sound of Madness. Let’s revisit the 8 minutes of madness that cost Arsenal the game….

50:30 – Tierney heads to Ramsdale and clears the threat

51:01 – Saka wins a nice 1:1 and has the ball

51:10 – Laca foul

51:31 – Gabi heads the ball out of bounds

51:52 – Laca loose pass, gives the ball away

52:19 – Cancello delivers a pass around Tierney

52:24 – Xhaka gave the ref a reason to check the monitor

52:27 – Ref says get up, no foul

52.58 – Ref review

53:28 – Referee Stuart Atwell gives the VAR sign that he’s going to the monitor

54:01 – Referee Stuart Atwell decides a penalty

55:02 – Not sure what Defender Gabriel says to the ref, but probably wasn’t nice

55:29 – The referee Stuart Atwell decides he needs to talk to both captains. Why?

56:17 – MC scores a PK

57:19 – Defender Gabriel heads to Ramsdale

57:44 – Striker (winger) Gabriel Martinelli misses a sitter

Now for the Sound of Madness

58:12 – Arsenal should have scored…but….

58:20 – Defender Gabrielle sent off for a foul (down to 10 men against the champs)

58:24 – the second yellow was shown. Just a formality.

58:37 – Laca literally tells defender Gabriel to get off the field

No need to revisit the last minutes of the game. Just saying. Proud? Sorry, I love the team, but sometimes they just p*** me off. Maybe I’m not seeing it for anything other than it is.

