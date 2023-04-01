‘The advantage is that…’ Guardiola heaps pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has attempted to put pressure on Arsenal by claiming his team’s experience winning Premier League titles does not matter.

Arsenal leads City by 8 points now, but the Citizens are more experienced, having won four Premier Leagues in five years.

Mikel Arteta’s side is surprising league leaders, considering they could not even finish the last campaign inside the top four.

This sees a lot of people remain sceptical about their chances of beating City to the crown, but Pep does not agree.

The City gaffer said via the Daily Mail:

‘I would love to be in the position of Arsenal, rather than the experience of winning four Premier Leagues in five years.

‘The advantage is that they are eight points in front of us, this is the real advantage.

‘The past is the past, experience doesn’t count. Absolutely not. Every day you start anew.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guardiola is one of England’s most experienced managers and knows how to play mind games.

However, we expect our players to stay focused and not listen to whatever he is saying in his press conferences.

Mikel Arteta’s men have done very well so far and we believe they can continue to deal with that pressure comfortably.