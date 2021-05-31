The AFTV v Moh spat is not about politics, it’s about discrimination

There are some readers who feel that politics should not be part of sport. Yet the point is that in my previous article about Moh’s argument with AFTV at zero point have I discussed mine (or Mo’s) views on the issues going on in Palestine.
Just like Moh never wanted to express his opinions on AFTV.
He simply happened to be wearing a badge and someone on the AFTV objected, even claiming they had been threatened legally. In the process that was the platform giving their political views, not the man wearing the badge.
That’s why I feel the need to write about this.
AFTV claims to be the voice of Gooners. While they don’t speak for all of us there is a perception that they do. Sky Sports, Talk Sport, etc, will reference them.
Arsenal themselves were previously forced to release a statement to remind the public they are not associated with the platform.
I should stress there has yet to be a reply from AFTV.
They have directed copyright claims towards Moh which again contradicts their ethos that they give everyone a voice.
Moh claims that before a post-game Fan Cam he was asked to remove a hoodie that had the Palestine flag image. To clarify, someone was being told he would not be interviewed based on a flag being on his shirt!
This was going against a compromise that Moh had already reluctantly suggested.
It was noticed that his videos were being zoomed in to show his face, editing the badge from the screen. He was being treated differently to other guests purely for which flag was on his badge. There’s a word for that.
Moh thought he had an agreement that he could be treated the same as others as long as he covered any words such as ‘ Free Palestine.’
That was until Robbie again asked for Moh to get changed due to complaints the channel was getting.
It’s hard to believe that anyone with any kind of education would believe that any legal action could be taken based on a YouTube Channel showing a flag of a country.
If that were true, the Channel would have sued several times with Turkey, Nigeria and Jamaica constantly referenced.
Moh has shown a message asking for this legal complaint and claims he hasn’t got a response.
Just think about that. In 2021, a grown man, a father, was being told he could only talk about Football if he wore what the interviewer told him to wear!
If it were an English Flag, French, Spanish, etc., he wouldn’t have been singled out. I can’t pretend that I can relate and understand that discrimination. Yet I can call it out.
Isn’t that what we are being encouraged to do? Point out and share when someone is being treated differently based on race, religion, culture, etc?
Moh never got paid for the constant videos that helped Robbie’s business grow. Not that you should tolerate discrimination even if it’s your employer.
Moh was giving content free of charge, for the love of Arsenal, he simply (like the rest) of us enjoyed an outlet to talk about the sport he loves.
If I had a family and a career to look after and my friend asked me to dress a certain way to qualify to talk about football, I would walk away. I would be hurt if I then saw my friend contradict his stance.
Other Flags are shown. Other politics have been mentioned without approach.
I actually think politics have been used as an excuse to hide behind in this situation. Moh does not (and has not) used AFTV as a platform to talk about politics.
In this article I do not talk about politics.
By getting sensitive to the pure sight of a flag isn’t that making a political point?
Yet it’s easy for some to play that card instead of just saying they messed up, they caved to peer pressure.
Robbie’s handling of this has been horrible and he will lose viewers based purely on principle.
If sponsors hadn’t got involved when Son was racially abused, he was willing to keep someone on the channel who not just was guilty of the abuse, but was with defiance refusing to apologize.
Meanwhile, another person is removed because the flag he displays makes you blush.
That’s disgraceful.
AFTV wants to know why they will never be taken seriously as modern media. If Sky asked someone not to show a flag but then allowed others to do so ……. there would be an uproar.
At a time where we are being asked to call out discrimination on social media, this is me calling it out.
Dan
Very sensible piece
Brilliant Dan
A social media owner can decide what to show or not on his or her platform. If a guest doesn’t want to comply, he or she just needs to stop coming and shouldn’t have publicly attacked the platform owner
This is why we shouldn’t mix sports with politics. If we really have to do it, we have to make sure the message is universal, not favoring a specific identity group and totally related to what’s happening in the field
Of course an owner has the right to do what he wants on his own platform
Equally viewers /public have a right to point out if someone is being discriminated
That’s literally what people are campaigning for
If someone feels discriminated, he or she should’ve complained legally. Publicly insulting a person on social media is wrong and Robbie could’ve sued Mohammed because of it
According to Robbie, he informed Mohammed about the termination personally. But Mohammed chose to embarass Robbie in public
I was actually not aware of this problem. I completely agree with your comment, everyone has their personal views on such issues. It is completely wrong not to a show a particular flag, due to pressure from sponsors. In the long term this is counterproductive!!
Sorry but this still just seems like he was trying to show political support for something when they asked him not to. Everyone knows why he’s wearing that flag, it’s nothing like showing a Jamaican or Spanish flag today.
What is the basis for the claim of discrimination? I can’t see past “political” discrimination, which is going on all over, and, rightly or wrongly, I don’t think it’s seen as remotely akin to racial discrimination (because it’s based on how you see the world at a given time, rather than an innate characteristic).
I’m not saying I think it’s right (I certainly wouldn’t kick someone off a show for something like that), but it doesn’t seem outrageous to me either, given how divisive the topic is.
Just to be clear, I know very little about Aftv or this incident and am happy to be corrected if there’s something I’m missing.
I see your argument, but the fact of the matter is that its Robbie’s platform, Moh had his own OPINIONS which Robbie didnt approve of, and Robbie is free to do as he pleases on HIS channel.
The only reason this is such a big issue is because Moh and I’d assume Dan, as some vested interest in what’s going on in Isreal.
When Africans are being treated as slaves in Middle eastern countries for decades no one is writing articles on Just Arsenal or speaking on AFTV about it, but you don’t see us Africans calling people cowards for not mentioning OUR issues on THEIR platforms.
As much as you have a right not to support and watch AFTV, Robbie has a right to put forward what he thinks serves HIS channel.
You have to just grow up and realize that life isn’t fair and sure damn isn’t supposed to be.
For record
I don’t have enough knowledge on the subject
This is literally about principle
I think everyone should be treated the same
So if your not showing one flag , don’t show another
If your not including politics don’t then speak about politics
Also If Robbie banned African flags from channel then yes , 100 percent I would have the same stance
Well said mate. There are actual slave markets in that region where you can buy an African for $300 US dollars but not a damn thing is said about it because it might offend followers of the “Religion of Peace”
And since when was Palestine ever a country? And why are the supporters of the Palestinians so fixated on Israel? Why dont they vent their spleens at Jordan as well? I think we all know the answer to that one.
I`m no fan of AFTV, in fact I hate the site but they`re perfectly entitled to stay away from the politics of the middle east. Politics should be kept out of football altogether because it only creates more division.
Didn’t AFTV talk about end SARS ?
AFTV does NOT claim to be the voice of all Gooners, and that has repeatedly been said by Robbie. It is a platform, for Arsenal fans to voice their opinions on Arsenal/football.
On the politics issue, Robbie is being a hypocrite though, allowing Ty to constantly take the knee in support of BLM.
The way I see it, is that Moh should not be bringing ANY politics into a football discussion, and that Robbie has the right to decide whether that happens or not, but that Robbie is being a hypocrite because of BLM.
It’s a shame what’s happened because I have always enjoyed listening to Moh’s analysis of our games.
When you put it in that way, Robbies actions are a helluva lot more flagrant than first thought. It has all the elements of a discrimination. Footy is footy and should never be politicized or conflate with any ideal that sows division, but supporting a country or a people with whom you empathize, is humanitarian and nothing to do with politics. Shame on you, Robbie Lyle.
Provocative article that does not belong on this forum. People from all over the world comment on this forum and it is NOT a political forum. I would hope there are not background editorial prejudices that are allowing support for one group rather than another. I am a Buddhist but I do not push the Tibetan flag even though they are along with the Uyghurs the singular most oppressed people in the world. This push to put the Palestinian Cause on Just Arsenal is more than wrong. Is this an Anti-Israel pro Hamas site? The “Hamas Charter”, which is online, calls for the killing of ‘Jews’. I hope that the Palestinians, Uyghurs and Tibetans gain more freedom, all people deserve fairness and respect. I am sad that the Editor allowed this article to sour the pages of Just Arsenal.
But mate with respect
It’s you being uncomfortable that makes it political
The article simply says , should a man in 2021 be allowed to have a flag on a jumper ?
If not then don’t have any flags
Would you for example be uncomfortable if this was a Spanish flag ?
That’s discrimination
Another one that thinks this is about politics….
As Dan says “Yet the point is that in my previous article about Moh’s argument with AFTV at zero point have I discussed mine (or Mo’s) views on the issues going on in Palestine.”
This is about discrimination. So if you were told that you couldn’t wear a Tibetan flag on your jumper, you would be okay with that?
This is not about any cause, it is about the hypocrisy in allowing BLM salutes but NOT allowing a simple flag on a hoodie…
Dan would support your right to have that Tibetan Flag, it doesn’t mean he is a Buddhist!
Admin Pat
If there was a Tibetan football team in the Euro’s I would wear a Tibetan Flag. I am very strong in the Free Tibet movement….it just does not belong on this forum. Don’t conflate supporters flags with political issues and politically implicational flags. There is a complete difference. It’s not rocket science.
I didn’t see anything on BLM hypocrisy in the article – it seems there is a section here that wants politics out of football and a section that wants “just” causes to be broadcast.
At the end of the day, this is about a fan site run by someone else with their own pressures who is seemingly happy for certain political points to be broadcast but not others – yes it’s hypocritical, but that’s hardly surprising in today’s world. Calling it discrimination is a bit disingenuous though imo – calling it that (while technically accurate) makes everyone’s head jump to racial discrimination or something similar, which this is not.
Sean I understand in some respects the point you are trying to make that this site should not be about politics. I would however put forward the thought that politics is about people and football is made up entirely of people, players fans, everyBODY connected in any way, however loosely.
We are all people and to try divorcing politics from sport and football in todays social media driven world is a losing battle and not one your viewpoint can ever hope to win.
While not wishing to actively encourage political dissention in football the very fact that wehave taking the knee as a weekly happening reinforces MY point.
A separate, though related point, is that free speech is a hard won but easily lost privilege that decent and brave humansthrough history have fought valiently and mainly successfully to achieve in todays world. To attempt in any way to restrict or bar free speech from anyone who wishes to use that privilege is harmful and retrograde to we humans.
And finally Sean, we humans, all of us, are far more important than “MERE” football. I say that, even as a lifelong football fanatic. But the greater picture of humanity should never suffer because of our(meaning ALL of us) joint JA and AFC obsession.
Please give my post some deep thought and re examine your own view. It is not as if we have a great amount of politics on here after all, is it Sean!
Jon
You have no idea how much I reflect on these issues. Of course we all have different views. Every day of my life I meditate (examine) on kindness, compassion, the happiness for the welfare of others and……that we are all exactly equal. The politics we hopefully filter out of this forum. I support equality. Football supporters flags are a way of ‘deflecting’ the selfish/political issues that lead to violence and wars. Politically motivated flags have a root ‘associated with selfishness and violence’. It’s good to be able to see the subtle difference Jon. You have a good heart Jon, stick to it like glue.
Dan
You ask for kindness, which I respond to. Kindness is an amazing thing. I don’t think your article is kind, and I meditate on kindness every day of my life. I do not think that this article belongs on Just Arsenal, it is stirring negative stirrings that belong outside of football and ‘Arsenal’, and I for one do not want to see the Israeli flag or Palestinian flag on any Arsenal forum. Arsenal vs Tottenham…..yes….that’s enough.
Mate in zero way am I trying to be unkind
It really is as simple as me thinking someone should not be discriminated
Eg , I worked in a setting where a parent had the same flag on
I didn’t treat them differently and at zero point did they mention politics
Moh simply wanted to talk about football and wasn’t allowed based on someone not liking the state of the flag he was wearing
That to me is a dangerous road to go down
And my stance is you can’t preach your not a political platform but then talk about BLM and SARS
But you too are now trying to suppress my rights
I write about racism in football , why footballers should be allowed to wear poppies , pep wearing a yellow flower and defended Ozil when I felt arsenal didn’t back him over his comments regarding situation in China
You didn’t mind then ?
This moderate and deep thinking article by Dan is typical of the best by far of all the REGULAR JA writers. So full of common sense and factual content.
As to AFTV, way back then, I was much in favour of the concept of we fans having an outlet for our voices. But this one sided channel has become a parody and a vehicle for uneducated, uncouth ranters and shouters.
Moh is an thinking and intelligent exception and would be well advised IMO to leave this disordered platform asap and thus no longer be tainted by such as Troopz, DT and other unpleasant people. I regret to say that Robbie initially created something that had the power to produce great good but has let it become an out of control monster.
Just my take but I believe many will agree.