The agent of Arsenal midfielder could scupper potential January move

Jorginho has been linked with a potential move to Flamengo this month and Arsenal are reportedly prepared to let him leave if a suitable deal materialises.

The Italian midfielder remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, but the Gunners are confident they can manage without him and have no plans to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer. Arsenal are already making plans to strengthen their midfield and are expected to bring in reinforcements at the end of the season.

Flamengo has emerged as one of the most serious suitors for Jorginho, with Brazilian clubs sensing an opportunity to lure the player back to South America. While Jorginho is currently focused on Arsenal, he is now free to negotiate with other clubs as his contract enters its final six months. Reports suggest his agents have been in talks with several potential suitors, including Flamengo.

However, a move to Brazil appears unlikely at this stage. According to a report by Sport Witness, Jorginho’s agents are making financial demands that are deemed unrealistic for any Brazilian club to meet. The report claims these demands have stalled negotiations, and as things stand, a deal with Flamengo or any other Brazilian side seems far from achievable.

Given Arsenal’s ongoing injury issues, retaining Jorginho until the end of the season might be the most pragmatic choice. The Gunners have faced frequent problems with squad depth, and the experienced midfielder provides valuable cover and stability in key matches. Allowing him to leave mid-season could leave the team vulnerable, particularly as they aim to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.

While Flamengo’s interest highlights Jorginho’s enduring appeal, Arsenal must carefully weigh the risks of losing him against their need for squad depth. For now, it appears Jorginho will remain at the Emirates, at least until the summer, as Arsenal focus on their title aspirations and long-term plans for midfield reinforcements.