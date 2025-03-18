The agent of Arsenal star is in South America to sort out a deal

Jorginho is likely playing his final months as an Arsenal player, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of the current season. The Brazilian has been an important figure for the Gunners ever since his arrival from Chelsea, providing invaluable experience to the team. His presence has been crucial, both on and off the pitch, as he continues to be a vital voice in the dressing room, offering leadership and guidance to his teammates.

Arsenal is keen to retain their key players beyond this season, and Jorginho certainly falls into that category. However, with his contract running out and no contract extension currently on the table, there is a growing sense that this could be his final season at the Emirates. While Jorginho remains committed to contributing to Arsenal’s success, his future is increasingly uncertain, and several clubs are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window with a keen interest in securing his services.

As a free agent at the end of the season, Jorginho will have several options available to him, and it appears that Flamengo is one of the clubs most interested in signing him. The Brazilian side has long been linked with the midfielder, and their pursuit of him remains strong. According to Coluna Do Fla, Jorginho’s agent was in attendance at Flamengo’s recent match, signalling that discussions regarding a potential move to Brazil are already underway. It is understood that the agent is in Brazil specifically to explore a move for his client, with the hope of finalising an agreement that would see Jorginho return to his home country.

With this growing speculation, it seems increasingly likely that Jorginho will depart from Arsenal at the end of the season. As such, the Gunners should already be preparing to replace him, as his experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly be missed. The club must act swiftly to ensure they fill the void left by his potential departure, particularly with the summer transfer window fast approaching.