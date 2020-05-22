The agent of Arsenal target denies Inter Milan links

Arsenal could still land Achraf Hakimi this summer after his agent denied rumours, claiming that he has an offer from Inter Milan already.

Hakimi has been on Arsenal’s radar after a fine two-year loan deal at Borussia Dortmund.

The Moroccan broke into the Real Madrid first team in 2017, but he struggled to get regular playing time and the Spaniards loaned him to the Bundesliga side for two seasons.

His loan deal would end when this season finishes and Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him.

Inter Milan, PSG, and Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for him and the Italians were reported to have made an offer for him.

However, the player’s agent has categorically denied such rumours claiming that his client would return to Real Madrid after his loan deal finishes before he can then decide on the next step in his career.

There is no such offer [from Inter], we will return to Madrid at the end of the season,” Alejandro Camano told Assahifa.

“Achraf will be the best player in the world in his position.”