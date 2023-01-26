The agent of Arsenal target has been negotiating a deal in London

Arsenal and Leeds are locked in a transfer battle for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie who seems close to changing clubs this month.

The American has been targeted by EPL sides in the last few weeks, but the Gunners and the Whites are the last men standing in the race for his signature.

With an American coach and some USA teammates, Leeds is confident they could beat the Gunners to add the ex-Bundesliga star to their squad.

However, a report on La Repubblica reveals his entourage has been in London over the past few weeks trying to negotiate a sale.

It remains unclear if they are speaking to only Arsenal or both suitors, but Juve is willing to cash in on McKennie and will seek to make around 30m euros from the American’s departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

McKennie is one of the finest midfielders around and has struggled at Juve because of their defence-minded style of play.

At the Emirates, he will join an Arsenal side committed to moving the ball around well and holding on to possession as much as possible.

We top the league now and have a chance of becoming the Champions, but we must not underestimate the power of Leeds stealing a march on us to seal the deal.

