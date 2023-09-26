The agent of Arsenal target insists he is happy where he is now

Arsenal has been linked to Sporting Club defender Ousmane Diomande, but the talented 19-year-old is in no rush to change clubs.

Diomande made the move to the Portuguese club just last season and has quickly become one of their standout performers.

Reports suggest that the Gunners expressed interest in acquiring him during the last transfer window, but Sporting turned down their offer.

It is anticipated that Arsenal will return with an improved offer in due course, but Diomande isn’t actively seeking a move.

As a regular starter in Portugal, he is currently relishing his career and recognizses that he might struggle to secure consistent playing time with Arsenal.

His agent has now commented on his career, revealing that the young defender is content with his current situation.

“He is extremely satisfied at Sporting, he is very focused on the club and the objectives for this season, which include winning the national title and improving,” his agent, and lawyer, Luís Cassiano Neves told A Bola.

“And he knows that Sporting is the ideal club for this evolution. The player will be happy to sit at the table with Sporting but so far there is nothing.

“Sporting is Diomande’s present and future, he wants to evolve but there is nothing regarding renewal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande is wanted by some of the top clubs in Europe because he is a top talent and proves this when he plays.

If he keeps improving, we certainly should sign him next summer, especially if we offload some more of our deadwood.

