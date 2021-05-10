“The Arsenal bench could also become free” Sarri mentioned as a possible Arteta’ replacement

Maurizio Sarri is open to becoming the next Arsenal manager as Mikel Arteta continues to manage the Gunners under pressure.

The Gunners have had an underwhelming season with the Spaniard at the helm.

After winning the FA Cup last season, the club backed him with the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, among others.

They were positive that this campaign will end well with the former midfielder leading them back into the Champions League places.

However, this has been far from the ideal season they would have wanted and they might not play in Europe next season unless things change.

Arteta’s job appears to be safe for now, but things can change in a second in football and the Spaniard would be smart to be prepared to get the sack if things don’t get better.

One manager who might be eyeing his job is Sarri, according to the Italian journalist, Carlo Laudisa, who claimed that Sarri wants a return to England.

During an appearance on Radio Punto Nuovo, Laudisa said via Sun Sports: “Sarri could go to England.

“The Tottenham solution being the most plausible, but the Arsenal bench could also become free, as [Mikel] Arteta has missed all the Gunners’ season goals.”