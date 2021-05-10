“The Arsenal bench could also become free” Sarri mentioned as a possible Arteta’ replacement

Maurizio Sarri is open to becoming the next Arsenal manager as Mikel Arteta continues to manage the Gunners under pressure.
The Gunners have had an underwhelming season with the Spaniard at the helm.
After winning the FA Cup last season, the club backed him with the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, among others.
They were positive that this campaign will end well with the former midfielder leading them back into the Champions League places.
However, this has been far from the ideal season they would have wanted and they might not play in Europe next season unless things change.
Arteta’s job appears to be safe for now, but things can change in a second in football and the Spaniard would be smart to be prepared to get the sack if things don’t get better.
One manager who might be eyeing his job is Sarri, according to the Italian journalist, Carlo Laudisa, who claimed that Sarri wants a return to England.
During an appearance on Radio Punto Nuovo, Laudisa said via Sun Sports: “Sarri could go to England.
“The Tottenham solution being the most plausible, but the Arsenal bench could also become free, as [Mikel] Arteta has missed all the Gunners’ season goals.”
No thank you very much, not on my favoured list, not even on the reserve list.
I second this. May as well stick with farteta
Sarri…no thanks. I suppose after being linked with every player we are now going to be linked with every manager now.
If arteta get the sack at the end of the season the decision of his replacement is crucial as it will the next 5-10 years for arsenal. Another manager failure will set us back considerately and given how low we currently are the only way down is relegation battle.
Also NO to Sarri. unless he comes with a baseball bat and starts smashing unperforming or lazy player he will take on that rotten dressing room and lose just like his predecessors.
I do not understand why some fans do not like him.
They want a cool looking manager, not a winner!
Sarri isn’t a bad option but he seems to be off the mark like Mourinho, alegri isn’t good for such a squad, we need a coach that can transform players to perform better ten hag of Ajax, Nuno, Brendan and the Bayern coach.. my choice for now is Brendan to stabilize the team first though he’s not a winner ……
No wonder Kroenke hasn’t sacked Arteta yet, Sekitya. It won’t be an easy task to get the right man