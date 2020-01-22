The Arsenal board are close to sabotaging Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta needs reinforcements and the board must back him
It is rather an obvious statement that the Arsenal board needs to back Mikel Arteta, well, obvious to everyone except the board that is.
Arteta is having to deal with some players that are not up to Arsenal standard, he is having to put a team together with a significant injury list and he is having to deal with certain positions that have glaring holes in them.
It is almost criminal that a club of Arsenal stature and finances to be penny-pinching at a time when the last thing the club should be doing is closing its wallet.
It is in effect sabotage, I cannot think of any other way to put it.
Let’s look at the situation we are in right now, we are using a teenager out of position as a full back, we have substandard centre backs, we are lacking massively in creativity, we are weak on at least one wing and the forwards are starting to age.
If the board cannot see that then I question if they are fit to be running a club the size of Arsenal.
Arteta needs help, that is clear, he is doing a good job in terms of getting the players mental attitudes right but he can only do so much with what he has at his disposal. If Arsenal is to turn draws into wins then they need players to help Arsenal to take that next step.
I will say it again, the Arsenal board is very close to sabotaging Mikel Arteta.
well said admin, totally agree,This board are a joke i hope they all choke on their cheese and cucumber sarnies,i feared the worst when it first became evident the an American franchise owner was going to be owning this wonderful club and my suspicions have turned out to be correct,Arteta is as you say doing as good a job as he can with these players, but the majority of them were bought on the cheap and they look it. come on Kroenke help help the poor guy out,if not now then massively in the summer window.
Well even though I HATE Kroenke with a passion, he hasn’t been penny pinching so far except for choosing managers
I’m sure he chose an inexperienced manager because Arteta is easier to control. He could have got Allegri, Ancelloti, etc who had more experience but chose someone with zero managerial experience
It’s lucky and awesome that Arteta is doing so well and improving our team. But not sure if Kroenke trusts him with big spending money
Only time will tell
The board and owners have been this clubs problem for the past decade, plus…
The Walmart oligarch doesn’t have the same love of the sport as the petro-oligarchs do.
Please sell the club to the African billionaire when he co.as calling. I can see him, as an arsenal supporter piling money into buying top top players. He is what we need, really hope he keeps his promise to buy arsenal in a couple of years.
How good would that be
years of poor management from the higherups have led to this. Too much power given Wenger, poor recruitment, no direction for the club. I believe we have to slightly worry about FFP now too and need to sell some players. Even if Dangote wants to buy Arsenal, Stan has to want to sell, and he seems content with the cash he is getting from us.
I think arteta knew all bout this before he got the job and accepted the conditions the board put on him.
And he is doing a good job infact a wonderful job with the players he has got.
I hope the board atleast get him one player on his wishlist in the summer window
The board have given us a 200+ M squad. Their only fault is hiring the wrong people to manage the club and the club took a big financial hit for that mistake
We can only call it a sabotage if they don’t give Arteta decent transfer budget in the summer. Arteta knew exactly what he had to deal with before taking the job
What Arsenal should do to help Arteta is selling the divas in the summer, to make Arteta able to start fresh in the next season