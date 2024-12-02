The Arsenal captain advises Ethan Nwaneri on how to follow in his footsteps

Ethan Nwaneri is definitely the most exciting young talent coming through the Arsenal ranks at the moment.

He caught most Gooners attention when, as a 15-year-old, he made his Arsenal senior debut back in 2022. We didn’t see much of him in the 2023-24 season, but towards the end of that campaign, out of nowhere, there was a hype that the 2024-25 season was going to be his season to breakout and cement his spot in the team.

Nwaneri, who participated in the Gunners US preseason in the summer, made an impression in friendlies against Bournemouth and Manchester United, where he started. His preseason performance led many to believe he was ready to be a big part of this season’s title charge.

Arsenal chose to sign the 28-year-old Mikel Merino instead of signing a young playmaker to replace Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira.

This transfer strategy suggested that the Gunners were looking to finally unleash Nwaneri, and had thus removed obstacles in his path.

Nwaneri has thus far this season only made two senior starts, both in the Carabao Cup. He’s yet to start in the League but has made 7 appearances, scoring a goal; he’s also made 2 cameo appearances in the Champions League.

Some believe he deserves more game time and should start more often. Even so, everything coach Mikel Arteta has done has suggested he’s not keen to rush the youngster into the team. Although the playmaker may find it frustrating not to be playing much, Arsenal skipper Martin Ødegaard reminds him that he only needs to accomplish four tasks, and eventually, he will make his way into the team.

The Arsenal skipper advised the Hale End star, “I think the main thing is just to stay focused, keep working hard, try to stay humble, and just do the right things every day.”

Hope Ødegaard’s advice is heeded. Otherwise, there’s a concern that Odegaard and Nwaneri might not be able to play simultaneously, given their similar positions on the pitch. However, being around the Norwegian allows the youngster to learn from a top playmaker and develop into the future RCM for Arsenal.

That said, as talented as many suggest he is for his versatility, the young Gunner can still force himself into the team and still play alongside Ødegaard; Arteta and his technical bench should know by now if he can play them both together, or to rotate at the right of midfield.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…