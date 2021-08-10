The Arsenal conundrum – Lacazette or Aubameyang up front next season?

Who should start for Arsenal up front next season ? by Yash
A question that would have been laughed at last summer, but is a rational one this summer is: Should Arsenal consider selling Pierre Emerick Aubameyang instead of Alexander Lacazette?
The captain of the Gabon national team has had an underwhelming 12 months. After finishing as the top scorer for Arsenal in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 Premier league campaign, Aubameyang was not even the top scorer at the Emirates Stadium last season.
While the pre-season results hardly matter, the 31-year-old’s “blip” has been upgraded into something more worrying among Arsenal supporters. Even the most optimistic fans would be sweating over wondering whether their captain will be able to showcase his spark ever again at Arsenal?
Arteta needs to get the balance right across the frontline, it’s something he struggled with last season at times. Pepe/Laca/Auba is a three way partnership that lacks ball retention and they simply don’t work well together. It’s crazy when considering how much was spent on them.
— RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) August 9, 2021
On the other end of the spectrum, Lacazette had an impressive 2020/21 campaign, where he scored 17 goals and assisted three in 43 appearances. The Frenchman has also looked sharper than his best mate in the pre-season.
In terms of contractual situation, it is Lacazette who is most likely to leave the club, as the former Lyon man has one year left on his current deal. Whereas Aubameyang penned fresh terms last year to a lucrative new three-year deal.
But that doesn’t mean that things cannot take a unique, unexpected turn. Despite Aubameyang being shifted to the center forward position in the second half of the last campaign, it was Lacazette who suited to what Mikel Arteta was trying to ask from his center forward.
Pressing from the front, dropping back, holding up the ball, linking up the play and even defensive duties were the qualities where the Frenchman has always had an upper hand against Aubameyang.
Either way, this shld be Laca & Auba's last season at the club.
I don't see Auba continuing as a starter in 2022/23, and I don't think he'd like to stick around on the bench.
I don't know how AFC get £250k a week off the books though. Heck, we struggle to shift players on less..
— Gilles 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@GrimandiTweetss) August 9, 2021
The stats completely back it. Lacazette’s figures of Passes into Final Third / Through Balls / Tackles Won/ Successful Pressures % / Fouls Drawn were all at an impressive 1.12/0.19/0.89/32.5%/3.18 and were better than Aubameyang’s 19/20 (when he was an unstoppable force) figures of 0.77/0.03/0.69/22.7%/0.66.
I, for one, am not someone who is manifesting that Lacazette is better than Aubameyang. Although the former Dortmund man is a more lethal finisher, it is Lacazette who improves the rest of the squad players, especially Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, who thrive when they have a target that bounces back the ball, to play cute little passes at the center of the pitch.
Arsenal’s goal against West Bromwich Albion in January was the best example.
02/01/2020
Vs West Brom
Our very own star boy @BukayoSaka87 finishes off a superb move. A move similiar to the reasons why we fell in love with @arsenal in the first place ! @emilesmithrowe 🌟 #Arsenal #Saka #AFC pic.twitter.com/T4ECMjiWQR
— THE ARSENAL (@ArsenalGoals49) January 7, 2021
These are the plays that the opposition dread, and the Gunners faithful only get to see it when Lacazette leads the line.
……..
But the Aubameyang OR Lacazette conundrum is a problem that Arsenal should never have encountered. The North London outfit broke their transfer record two times in less than 6 months on two players who clearly don’t fit well together.
If the club had researched properly, they certainly would have unearthed the current problem much earlier and could have averted it.
So, should Arsenal extend the contract of Lacazette and sell Aubameyang instead? I think that’s only for a heavenly creature to decide…
Yash Bisht
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
How could we sell Aubameyang
A very big question. His wages will easily put anyone off and he is 32yrs. At that age he is no Messi or Ronaldo. Personally I will prefer Lacazette against Brendford.
Me too, because Lacazette is our most consistent CF and he’s even more consistent than Danny Ings in the last four seasons
Auba has lost his rhythm since his illness, but he wasn’t exactly on fire before that. Not sure what is going on. Maybe it’s something else? Confidence? Every striker fears these moments when you just can’t score for love nor money. He needs more time to find his rhythm again in my opinion. Keep playing him and I’m sure it will return. Laca for me has been good but, he still misses some very good chances. He’s inconsistent. Add to that his contract situation and that worries me a little. I would cash in now. I know he won’t but MA should now be giving Martinelli more games. No need for another striker, just a really good creative midfielder to improve our attack. With Saka and ESR in the squad we are already better in that department!
Auba is like Willian really. It’s not that they don’t care… they just have less drive than they did. Auba doesn’t apply himself like he used to. People make excuses for him and blame it on lack of service and that he’s never been good linking play in the build up….
Although that’s never been his strength – he was much better at it before his new contract. Against Chelsea and Spurs in those “friendlies”, Auba was woeful. Everytime a move relied on him to make a simple move and pass, pass and move, intentional lay-off… they all fell apart because he was so lackadaisical about them.
In the run up to his extension, he would fight fullbacks on the wing for the ball. Run at them with it. Be available for lay offs.
The way I read it is that he, like Willian, got his big pay day and now probably doesn’t see the point in busting a gut given it won’t actually result in silverware given there are too many other holes in the team.
As for Laca. He still has that drive – he still needs his big last contract. His issue is he doesn’t have the legs to both build up play and charge into the area to score more (the Athletic did a nice piece of how and where he takes shots). Ultimately, neither striker is the striker Arsenal need and when played together in a front 3, Arteta still can’t make them work because he is overly prescriptive on what other chores he requires them to do.
I can see why Arteta really wants Lautaro. Problem is they’ll never get him.
As for Maddison… the only reason you go big for a player like him is if you want to get more out of Auba. Maddison is what Auba needs
Neither of them, play Balogun against Brentford.
I’ve always been of the opinion that Laca is a more complete footballer or striker than Auba and extending his contract was a grave mistake. However, if offers come for both, it is best for Arsenal to move them on for younger and hungrier attackers. Nketia has been showing signs of wanting more but not there yet while Balogun is not ready yet.