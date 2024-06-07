Opinion: The Arsenal ‘fan’ that attacked Roy Keane should have been jailed

Back In September I reported that an Arsenal ‘fan’ had been caught attempting to headbutt Roy Keane after the Gunners 3-1 victory over Man United.
I cited it as the latest example of the UK having a serious issue with grown adults thinking that in the confines of a football stadium they can say and act however they wish.
Some readers asked for it legally to be proven that Scott Law did anything wrong. Well 9 months on, shock horror, it turns out video footage was legit, Micah Richards had been telling the truth and another eyewitness wasn’t lying either.
Now did anyone ever truly believe Sky Sports, CCTV footage and the government had a conspiracy against some random 44-year-old?
Of course not. The reality is the idea of critiquing Mr Scott made some blush because he happened to be a Gooner and the pundit he attacked happened to be a Man United legend.
Those preaching innocent till proven guilty would not say the same if that were Ian Wright being assaulted at the Lane.
Which proved my point…
At the time I felt obliged to use my platform to educate the next generation of fans that a definition of a supporter shouldn’t be defined by how vile your language is or how much violence you display.
The reaction to me doing that highlighted how many needs educating.
My principles tell me that no one should be going to work not feeling safe.
At that point I don’t care about the badge on your shirt or your footballing opinion, nothing as trivial as sport should make you threaten someone.
You can’t help Mr Scott or indeed those who make excuses for him. If you get past the age of 40 and need to be told that football banter isn’t an excuse to hurt someone. He can’t be saved.
My priority instead is how do we teach youngsters that it’s unacceptable and that your behaviour will have consequences?
That’s why I have always insisted on zero tolerance. Name and shame individuals, allow his employers to be aware how he spends his weekend, let his children always be able to read how their dad played the tough man only to then end up crying in court like a coward.
If I were the judge I would have sent him to jail.
It was suggested to me that everyone makes a mistake and it’s inhumane of me to punish someone for one error.
Yet as expected, there was zero apology, devoid of any accountability, painting himself the victim.
Tears only flowed when he realised his version of events had flaws.
Having worked with children, I would say lots of children get emotional when they have been found guilty.
Yet most over the age of three understand that trying to headbutt someone is extreme!
They would then try and say sorry while they are taught empathy for the person they wronged.
Mr Scott is 43!!
The fact 9 months on there is no remorse should warrant Prison.
Instead, he was fined in total 764 pounds, 80 hours of community service and banned from all stadiums for three years.
Not enough I’m afraid to be a deterrent.
If you don’t believe me, watch ‘The Final – Attack on Wembley’
It’s a Netflix documentary of grown men believing that taking cocaine, damaging property and breaking into a building is okay because the Prime Minister broke Covid Rules?
There’s one moron who’s so proud of being recorded standing on a moving bus, he can’t wait to one day show his children his proud moment.
Society let him and kids down.
How do you stop people climbing on a moving bus?
What if they knew their actions guaranteed them being locked away for months?
At least the internet means Mr Scott’s crime will live forever where he’s essentially been called ridiculous and untruthful.
He called his season ticket his prized possession. If your pathetic to act this way over something so trivial as a match, then it probably will hurt him not to attend the Emirates for a while.
I hope it also impacts his marriage and causes him to lose his job.
Anything that makes that next yob think twice.
Football is a beautiful game, but it is just that, a game.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
He should have been jailed, season pass taken away and banned from stadiums.
I don’t mean to be political but our sentencing system is a joke. I read couple of weeks ago about a rapist get 5 years in prison. This doesn’t deter crime
Stephanie, I visited Alcatraz way back and was suitably impressed with the harsh conditions that prisoners endured for their crimes.
We have a new prison built up here in Scotland (Edinburgh) and each cell is fitted with computers for the two prisoners, along with a fully equipped gym, library, cinema, you name it they’ve got it.
At Christmas, they have a menu to choose from… the mind boggles!!
Dan, if one takes the very basic code of our system, which is “innocent until proven guilty” then it is obvious that people were saying they needed to let the law take its course and prove he was in the wrong.
Unless, of course, you believe that blaming the Liverpool fans for the troubles at the CL final, only to be proven they were not, was an OK thing to do?
Or perhaps the Hillsborough disaster would be a good example , when the might of the establishment tried to blame Liverpool fans for that terrible tragedy, only for the facts to reveal that it was the complete opposite.
Now that this idiot has been proven to be guilty, I agree that he should be punished and he has.
The fact that you think it’s lenient is your opinion and I agree with you.
I noted that you want to send him to prison – would you also, then, want the establishment, who tried to cover up their crimes by blaming innocent football fans (in both the cases I gave above) should also have been given prison sentences?
I might add that those who falsely wrote damning articles about said incidents might also be viewed as deserving of punishment themselves – at least the Sun rag eventually apologised…… over to you Dan!
The likes of Keane, Carragher and Neville are very provocative with their bias towards their loved clubs.
Keane and Neville brothers should have been jailed for what they did to the late Reyes.
Carragher spat on a little girl why hasn’t he been jailed or at the very least lose his punditry job?
He should have done mate
But how does Carragher spitting make this man’s actions okay ?
I don’t do this Ken
It’s deflecting lol
Like I said In that Netflix documentary it was okay to take cocaine and damage property because someone else did something wrong ?
I stopped reading at the Liverpool thing because it has nothing to do with him attacking Roy Keane
I tend to agree, but I’d rather the example was made when people assault shop workers rather than high profile rich people tbf.
If this idiot was sent to jail it only deters those who attack the rich. The shop workers would never be offered such protection as having assailants getting jailed for a head butt.
If we’re going to make examples, it needs to be clear this behaviour is NEVER acceptable. It has to be bottom up.