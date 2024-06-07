Opinion: The Arsenal ‘fan’ that attacked Roy Keane should have been jailed

Back In September I reported that an Arsenal ‘fan’ had been caught attempting to headbutt Roy Keane after the Gunners 3-1 victory over Man United.

I cited it as the latest example of the UK having a serious issue with grown adults thinking that in the confines of a football stadium they can say and act however they wish.

Some readers asked for it legally to be proven that Scott Law did anything wrong. Well 9 months on, shock horror, it turns out video footage was legit, Micah Richards had been telling the truth and another eyewitness wasn’t lying either.

Now did anyone ever truly believe Sky Sports, CCTV footage and the government had a conspiracy against some random 44-year-old?

Of course not. The reality is the idea of critiquing Mr Scott made some blush because he happened to be a Gooner and the pundit he attacked happened to be a Man United legend.

Those preaching innocent till proven guilty would not say the same if that were Ian Wright being assaulted at the Lane.

Which proved my point…

At the time I felt obliged to use my platform to educate the next generation of fans that a definition of a supporter shouldn’t be defined by how vile your language is or how much violence you display.

The reaction to me doing that highlighted how many needs educating.

My principles tell me that no one should be going to work not feeling safe.

At that point I don’t care about the badge on your shirt or your footballing opinion, nothing as trivial as sport should make you threaten someone.

You can’t help Mr Scott or indeed those who make excuses for him. If you get past the age of 40 and need to be told that football banter isn’t an excuse to hurt someone. He can’t be saved.

My priority instead is how do we teach youngsters that it’s unacceptable and that your behaviour will have consequences?

That’s why I have always insisted on zero tolerance. Name and shame individuals, allow his employers to be aware how he spends his weekend, let his children always be able to read how their dad played the tough man only to then end up crying in court like a coward.

If I were the judge I would have sent him to jail.

It was suggested to me that everyone makes a mistake and it’s inhumane of me to punish someone for one error.

Yet as expected, there was zero apology, devoid of any accountability, painting himself the victim.

Tears only flowed when he realised his version of events had flaws.

Having worked with children, I would say lots of children get emotional when they have been found guilty.

Yet most over the age of three understand that trying to headbutt someone is extreme!

They would then try and say sorry while they are taught empathy for the person they wronged.

Mr Scott is 43!!

The fact 9 months on there is no remorse should warrant Prison.

Instead, he was fined in total 764 pounds, 80 hours of community service and banned from all stadiums for three years.

Not enough I’m afraid to be a deterrent.

If you don’t believe me, watch ‘The Final – Attack on Wembley’

It’s a Netflix documentary of grown men believing that taking cocaine, damaging property and breaking into a building is okay because the Prime Minister broke Covid Rules?

There’s one moron who’s so proud of being recorded standing on a moving bus, he can’t wait to one day show his children his proud moment.

Society let him and kids down.

How do you stop people climbing on a moving bus?

What if they knew their actions guaranteed them being locked away for months?

At least the internet means Mr Scott’s crime will live forever where he’s essentially been called ridiculous and untruthful.

He called his season ticket his prized possession. If your pathetic to act this way over something so trivial as a match, then it probably will hurt him not to attend the Emirates for a while.

I hope it also impacts his marriage and causes him to lose his job.

Anything that makes that next yob think twice.

Football is a beautiful game, but it is just that, a game.

Dan Smith

