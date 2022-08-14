The Arsenal fans are cheering the Gunners up to the next level

The importance of having the fans behind you can never be underestimated, and that was proven even in last week’s away game at Palace, where the travelling Arsenal fans often drowned out the Eagles faithful despite being completely outnumbered.

But yesterday at the Emirates the home fans took it to a new level with the incredible vocal support from the stands, and it got even better after William Saliba gave away a very unlucky own goal.

It is ironic that Arsenal hadn’t conceded a goal with Saliba on the pitch until the mad moment when his back header crept past Ramsdale into the net, but the reaction from the fans afterwards was amazing. As Arteta told Arsenal.com after the game: “I’m really happy with the performance, the victory, the three points and with the way we played. I think it was a really good football match against a really good opponent and it was just a joy to play in front of this crowd.

“I think the crowd was special, especially after Saliba’s own goal. The way they reacted was something I’ve never seen in football; the amount of support and connection they are showing with us, and especially with William, lifted the team straight away. I have to thank them so much for that.

“From the first minute, they were electric. You feel like they are totally with us, totally engaged and it is so energising for the team. The boys keep talking about it – they can’t wait to play in front of this crowd, and it’s making a huge difference.”

Arsenal now have the team to be successful, and with such support behind them we can hope to see the Emirates turned into a fortress with the 12th man being worth at least a goal in every game.

COYG!

