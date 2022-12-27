The Arsenal fans gave ‘There’s only one Arsene Wenger’ the respect he deserved

There were a lot of happy Gooners at the Emirates on Boxing Day but perhaps none as happy as a certain 73-year-old?
Arsenal succeeded in putting maximum pressure on Man City, sending the Champions to Elland Road 8 points behind us?
Our second half performance was one of our best of the season, showing resilience to respond to conceding first.
Yet the most pleasing aspect of our victory over West Ham was Arsene Wenger was in attendance to witness the whole thing, the first time he set foot in the stadium since he was our manager.
That was in 2018! 4 Years ago?
While Mr Wenger has maintained his dignity over his exit and got on with his life in his role at FIFA, that he stayed away so long tells you the grieving process he went through.
His love for the club and obsession for the sport is well known so he’s been staying away for a reason.
In his documentary, the Frenchman describes Highbury as his soul, the Emirates his greatest suffering.
That’s not due to just a failure to hand us the Premiership’s he won at our old home.
It was a feeling that he felt not appreciated for paying off stadium debt by selling his best assets, and yet still finding ways to qualify for the Champions League, which he ironically views as his best body of work.
It was an acceptance that he had been to loyal, turning down job offers when banks would only approve loans of the basis he remained in charge, only to not get that same loyalty back.
It was a feeling that some fans were impacting on the proud values he helped maintain, which he was vocal about.
Some liked to remind him he was an employee, he worked for Arsenal FC not Arsene FC… yet so much of the modern Gunners were built on his vision. Training facilities, stadium design, dietary and exercise methods, style of play, knowledge of transfer market.
So, mentally, Monday was a big moment for our ex-boss, part of the healing process.
When his face flashed up on the big screen, chants of ‘there’s only one Arsene Wenger’ were audible.
It reminded me of the Bayern Munich model where the stands are often filled with legends.
Mikel Arteta deserves credit for creating an atmosphere where that could happen.
I don’t know if we can maintain our title challenge.
Or how much funds are in January?
What I do know is everyone at the club is United, and it’s a long time since I could write that.
Every home match is now noisy and hostile for visitors.
Fans stick with the team, there’s not tension after an hour is things are going wrong.
Players tactically understand their roles.
Individuals have improved.
Now, the greatest manager in our history is getting the recognition that he didn’t get in his final few months in North London.
I remember YouTubers who’s views were based on verbally abusing the man, who didn’t have the dignity to stay and thank him after his final match in the dugout (to get more attention).
Our peers were watching this, thinking it was a reflection of our fanbase.
Here, fans were acting with class.
Just like our current manager promised when he first took the post.
In his first ever press conference, our former captain won over his audience with how he spoke, using words like principles, standards, when Arsenal knock, it’s a different sound of knock.
The Spaniard himself showed class, remaining humble post-match against the Hammers and keeping the attention on his former boss’ legacy. At a time when he could have made it about himself.
You always go back where you belong.
This is Mr Wenger’s home, where he belongs.
Three years since his debut as manager, Arsenal played football that got Mr Wenger out of his chair, and in turn Gooners got out of their chairs to applaud!
The Arsenal Way is …… just like Arteta promised!
Dan
Those clowns at aftv caused a toxic train of thought which grew and grew. So called fans who didn’t care about the clubs finances , lack of input from chairman (gazidis) yet expected the team to be competing
Aftv were at the forefront when arteta struggled stating he should leave
Both occasions these fans didn’t listen to the manager’s who would be informing them of the clubs situation – Wenger would state they don’t have the financial capability, arteta stated the club had been in decline along time ( even before he arrived as a player) and that it would take several windows – yet so called fans wouldn’t listen to that they felt we were entitled to success.
AFTV are a cancer on the club a money-making hating channel with that slob Robbie and the scum that appear on that channel, I am glad the real Arsenal fans chanted Wenger and gave him the respect he deserves, he started the Arsenal way and Arteta has taken it to a new level. So fair play to the Arsenal fans for that, where I was sitting everyone was singing his name. He did overstay his welcome and he did lose sight for a while but the joy that man brought to us will never be forgotten. Seven FA Cups, three PL titles, one won at Spurs, one at Man Utd, and an unbeaten season. Thank you Arsene
You wrote a worthy account of AW’s time at Arsenal. His achievements were legendary and were widely copied. It saddens me still that he didn’t know when to call it a day and that the last couple of years in particular were not the best way of remembering what he contributed over so many years. I’m glad that he was given a proper welcome at the Emirates and lucky you for being there
Maybe am one of the happiest fan to see the legendary Frenchman put the sulking behind and return to his old stomping ground.
IT IS SAID A HEART NEVER FORGET WHERE IT FIRST BEST FELT LOVE.
But it was written in the sky, As Arsenal reserve the best come back performance in recent times to display it all be in front of our former manager, One Arsene Wenger.
Even the once grumpy fans could be herd shouting coming through my tv set, It was a excellent gesture by the legendary Frenchman to get a first hand bird eye view of what was cooking at the Emirates.
Surely one favor I will ask from the great man is to whisper a word of wisdom in the young Frenchman( William Saliba) ear before his departure.
There is Only One Arsene Wenger.
I was so happy to see him in the Emirates , happier that the fans chanted his name.
The only stain on his resume when he was our manager was not winning the UCL other than that he is ours and one of the greatest managers in football history. He gave us an identity that the whole world now identify us with.
God bless the man.
Wenger must’ve enjoyed watching the team’s performance yesterday. The boys played with a champion mentality by bouncing back and scored three beautiful open-play goals
The home supporters gave Wenger a heart-warming welcome and were chanting Nketiah’s name to appreciate his scintillating performance. We’ll need them again in Brighton
Good luck to aftv, they see the game as it is and allow for all different voices. There’s a lot of real intelligence and love out there which makes a change from the cringing fan boy sites.. Anyone who believes Wegner still had something to offer Arsenal in what proved to be his final season really needs a reality check. He had hit a dead end and had to go. I don’t see why that is being disrespectful. It’s about knowing your limitations.
Agree. I’m grateful for the trophies and CL final but he changed his philosophy and for well over a decade we were in the wilderness and stopped even making the top 4.
Again lots of love to AW but we did the right thing to let him go and we are finally be sweimg the benefits