The Arsenal fans that left the Emirates were heartbroken – but they will be back for sure

Gooners had to leave early to deal with their emotions and clear their heads by Dan Smith

I need to defend my fellow Gooners who chose to leave the ground early on Sunday.

It’s a shame, as it really wasn’t supposed to end like this, was it?

One of the highlights of the season has been the atmosphere at the Emirates.

Yet once Brighton made it 2-0, many decided they had seen enough, with Sky showing thousands outside before the final whistle.

Context is of course needed.

The result was the final nail in the Arsenal coffin, essentially ending out title hopes.

Some had waited nearly two decades to be back in a race like this, others not old enough to remember when this was our usual standards.

Many realised we might not get this chance for a long time again. With Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea all likely to improve there is zero guarantee the next time we will be in this position.

As supporters got on the tube, they would have asked ‘what if?’

What if Saka converts his penalty at West Ham?

What if Ramsdale doesn’t pass the ball to Alvarez?

That’s a lot of emotion to deal with.

Too much to process in a short amount of time.

So, when you are over emotional and distressed what’s the best thing to do? Walk away …. clear you head …. get some perspective …. come back later …….make no mistake gooners will come back …. they always do.

It’s no different to other relationships. If you disagree with your partner sometimes, instead of arguing, you need some space …. go for a walk, get a latte, and by the time your back in the house you’re friends again.

For many, the Gunners is their love, the badge their passion, the shirt their mistress.

For some it’s their comfort, their escape, their one constant.

Fans didn’t leave early at the weekend because they were angry with the players, they were heartbroken. There’s a big difference.

Hearts had been shattered, imaginations ruined, innocence corrupted, dreams were simply illusions.

Of course, it hurts.

On that day the players who gave so much joy was unable to comfort anyone.

Mikel Arteta admitted ‘his people’ had been let down.

He was shocked by how bad we were, the players will carry this with them into the summer, while fans just want this to end now.

No words could excuse that performance.

No explanation makes you feel better.

It was better to walk away and reflect.

I have no doubt that when the last whistle is blown against Wolves, the majority will stay and applaud the players for their efforts, and the players likewise will thank fans for their support.

That’s the moment we can take some perspective.

That’s the time to block out outside noise, and as one family, come together and pat us all on the back and put a collective arm round our shoulder.

Seconds after the bleed started wasn’t the time to do that.

On and off the pitch Arsenal are hurting right now and just need a breath, time to heal, it was right to just walk away.

Whisper it quietly, we will come back in August, loving the crest unconditionally.

Dan

