Is it true ‘The Arsenal’ have never been relegated? – Here are the facts…

If Burnley win at Watford on Saturday it means Everton have to face Chelsea on Sunday 5 points from safety.
Suddenly the idea of the Toffees getting relegated, so often deemed ‘too good to go down’, becomes very real.
One of 6 clubs never to drop out of the Premiership, the Evertonians have been in the topflight since 1954, second only to Arsenal in the longest sequence of being In the English top division.
If Frank Lampard can’t sort things out, you can argue Everton would be the biggest name to finish in the bottom three in the Premier League era.
Before that time, even the likes of Man United and Liverpool found themselves in the second tier.
Man City and Chelsea’s history only improved once they were brought by Billionaires.
As for the Gunners, the likes of me were brought up on the notion that we are the only side in the country to never be relegated.
True?
Or a myth?
Kind of depends on how you view things.
What can’t be disputed is that since 1919, we have been an ever present in the sport’s highest level of competition which is a record.
Up to the current day only one side has ever amassed more points than us.
Stats we should be proud of.
It’s factually correct to state that Arsenal or ‘The Arsenal’ have never been relegated. That’s what our name was changed too very soon after Woolwich Arsenal were relegated in 1913.
Yet that’s not meant to be some clever play on words.
In many ways Woolwich Arsenal and Arsenal would represent two different types of clubs.
As Spurs fans will tell you Woolwich’s origins are in the South of London and where we played as we worked our way up the football pyramid.
When part of our Plumstead ground was burnt down as part of a nationwide bombing campaign, this only added to our financial struggles.
That’s what convinced chairman Henry Norris to uproot across the capital to a ground you may have heard of …. Highbury.
‘The Arsenal ‘ were born.
A great trivia quiz answer, Arsenal are the only side to play in the second tier without ever relegated to get there and never promoted to escape.
To be fair the World War meant we only got one opportunity with the sport at that point only being played between those in your region.
When it was time for the game to resume in its normal form, Arsenal were voted as one of the clubs who should make up the first division extra spots with the competition expanding from 20-22 teams, despite finishing 5 the when the second division was last played.
Ask any Spurs follower and they will tell you how despite being a league above us at the time football was postponed, the Gunners received more votes based on their status as the first club from the south to join the Football League and more crucially, Henry Norris had connections as an MP and mayor of Fulham.
Take the emotion out of it, it wasn’t fair and would never be allowed to happen in 2022.
Although the Super League, that so many of us were against equally would have rewarded those based on reputation and wealth.
In the 100 years since we have more than contributed to the elite competition in England, earning a lot of money towards one of the UK’s greatest brands.
Plus did anyone really want a world with Spurs and no Arsenal in the top flight?
So…..Arsenal have never been relegated …. kind of
(Whisper) ssssh
Be kind in the comments
Dan
Great article Dan, i hope everton survives
A guy called Kenny Rolfe in this site, who I believed to be a very old Gooner and highly knowledgeable, explained about that pride of Arsenal to me. Unfortunately, he’s no longer around
I wonder whatever put the theme for this article in your mind DAN, and right now especially, after my post on your anti MA article a few days ago. In case you are wondering, some of you -DAN WON’T BE WONDERING AT ALL- that was a rhetorical question .
I wrote that many of our younger fans did not even know we have been relegated. I said “younger fans like DAN who is 33/34”, though I not say DAN HIMSELF DID NOT KNOW. He must have thought I meant him though. SIGH!
As for THIS actual article of Dans, he is attempting to argue, ludicrously IMO, that Woolwich Arsenal and our modern Arsenal are in effect two different clubs . Not surprising then that I regard myself and Dan as often being on two separate planets, myself being firmly grounded on Earth
WOOLWICH ARSENAL AND ARSENAL AS TWO DIFFERENT CLUBS? WHAT NONSENSE!
Why not go the whole hog and have two more clubs too, ROYAL WOOLWICH ARSENAL AND OUR OLDEST ANCESTOR, DIAL SQUARE!
THAT MAKES FOUR CLUBS, NOW WHO WILL BID ME FIVE OR EVEN SIX?!!!
OH SILLY ME! I FORGOT THAT OTHER CLUB TOO, “THE Arsenal” . So many clubs to remember and me a man of 70, so how ever can I be expected to keep up with them all!!
@jon fox
Much respect…
I wholly agree with you Jon – they are surely same. You have a way of writing I so much love and admire, even if I don’t agree with you often. Big ups 🙌
You’re right. If every change of name means a new club, then Newton Heath and Manchester United are also two different clubs? What about “The Arsenal” and “Arsenal”? Are they to be regarded as two different entities too? (As I understand it, H Chapman was the one who dropped the “The” because for him Arsenal must always be at the top of the list, even alphabetically speaking).
Stoped reading at won’t be wondering at all lol
It’s true lol
Jon fox’s post yesterday must have inspired this article,respect!!!
Just say that out loud mate ?
Now , having given further thought to DANs article where he tries to argue we are two clubs; in HIS words, The Arsenal and Arsenal. I could add, albeit mischievously, Arsenal alone, Arsenal all by itself, Arsenal BC( before Chapman) Dial Square evolved, Arenal and Fulham(nearly) combined, Wengers Arsenal(the only club that so many youngsters really know or have even heard about) and so on ad infinitum(without end).
Now to the serious and REAL point of this post: All clubs not only ours, can equally be called by manay names ; some have legally had many names ,others can be so described just as I have her used Dial Square evolved.
Evo;lvement is wht life itself teaches us. We human individually abnd collectivekly have all evolved I could argue that the Talibam and Putin et have not evolved at all, but let thatpass for now.
My point is that we humans are ALL individually ONE person but we go on ajourney of change(evolvement) throughout life.
JUST AS ALL FOOTBALL CLUBS DO TOO.
In my own life, I have been a baby, a toddler, a junior, a teenager, a young adult, a middle aged adult and an older adult.
Am I therefore 7 people, hopefully, in time, to become eight OR just ONE miserable old git! You decide!
