Is it true ‘The Arsenal’ have never been relegated? – Here are the facts…

If Burnley win at Watford on Saturday it means Everton have to face Chelsea on Sunday 5 points from safety.

Suddenly the idea of the Toffees getting relegated, so often deemed ‘too good to go down’, becomes very real.

One of 6 clubs never to drop out of the Premiership, the Evertonians have been in the topflight since 1954, second only to Arsenal in the longest sequence of being In the English top division.

If Frank Lampard can’t sort things out, you can argue Everton would be the biggest name to finish in the bottom three in the Premier League era.

Before that time, even the likes of Man United and Liverpool found themselves in the second tier.

Man City and Chelsea’s history only improved once they were brought by Billionaires.

As for the Gunners, the likes of me were brought up on the notion that we are the only side in the country to never be relegated.

True?

Or a myth?

Kind of depends on how you view things.

What can’t be disputed is that since 1919, we have been an ever present in the sport’s highest level of competition which is a record.

Up to the current day only one side has ever amassed more points than us.

Stats we should be proud of.

It’s factually correct to state that Arsenal or ‘The Arsenal’ have never been relegated. That’s what our name was changed too very soon after Woolwich Arsenal were relegated in 1913.

Yet that’s not meant to be some clever play on words.

In many ways Woolwich Arsenal and Arsenal would represent two different types of clubs.

As Spurs fans will tell you Woolwich’s origins are in the South of London and where we played as we worked our way up the football pyramid.

When part of our Plumstead ground was burnt down as part of a nationwide bombing campaign, this only added to our financial struggles.

That’s what convinced chairman Henry Norris to uproot across the capital to a ground you may have heard of …. Highbury.

‘The Arsenal ‘ were born.

A great trivia quiz answer, Arsenal are the only side to play in the second tier without ever relegated to get there and never promoted to escape.

To be fair the World War meant we only got one opportunity with the sport at that point only being played between those in your region.

When it was time for the game to resume in its normal form, Arsenal were voted as one of the clubs who should make up the first division extra spots with the competition expanding from 20-22 teams, despite finishing 5 the when the second division was last played.

Ask any Spurs follower and they will tell you how despite being a league above us at the time football was postponed, the Gunners received more votes based on their status as the first club from the south to join the Football League and more crucially, Henry Norris had connections as an MP and mayor of Fulham.

Take the emotion out of it, it wasn’t fair and would never be allowed to happen in 2022.

Although the Super League, that so many of us were against equally would have rewarded those based on reputation and wealth.

In the 100 years since we have more than contributed to the elite competition in England, earning a lot of money towards one of the UK’s greatest brands.

Plus did anyone really want a world with Spurs and no Arsenal in the top flight?

So…..Arsenal have never been relegated …. kind of

(Whisper) ssssh

Be kind in the comments

Dan