The Arsenal home fans are helping the Men, the Womens Team and Granit Xhaka

No one can deny that right now Arsenal are flying high, the mens team have won 9 out of their 10 matches this season and are top of the Premier League as well as their Europa League Group, while the Women are also top of the WSL and had over 50,000 Arsenal fans at the Emirates for the 4-0 win over Tottenham, and have qualified for the Champions League Group Stages by beating Ajax in Holland.

Everything is certainly going right for us all so far, and to cap it all we have our new reborn star Granit Xhaka being resoundedly voted as Player of the Month by the Arsenal fans. It has certainly been a remarkable start to the season indeed.

Our captain Martin Odegaard had nothing but good words for the Arsenal fans, who have contributed to the success of each and every success story. The Norwegian told Arsenal.com: “Being top of the table helps your confidence, but it also creates a big buzz and feel-good factor around the club. Personally, I’ve noticed the lift in the atmosphere at games since the end of last season, and it’s got even better this season. It’s improving all the time, we’re playing well and the supporters are certainly playing their part in it too.

“There are positive vibes around the club, and it’s not just the men’s team. I’ve been following our women’s team so far this season and saw their big win over Tottenham as well. The club is doing a lot of things right in a lot of different areas, which is really good to see.

“I was very happy for Granit last week when he won our player of the month award – he really deserves that and he’s started the season so well. Everyone knows he’s had to go through some tough moments at the club but all of us here see how hard he works every day in training. He’s always been like that and now it’s great to see him get recognition for that work in the games as well. I think he’s at his best again now, he’s getting support from the fans and you can see what effect that has on the pitch. He has a crucial role for us in the team and everyone can see his importance at the moment.”

There is no doubt about that Martin, we even have a lot of fans saying that Odegaard is the club captain off the pitch, but Xhaka is the captain when on it!

Let us hope to see another star performce from Odegaard, Xhaka and the rest of the team and continue our winning ways against Liverpool this afternoon.

COYG!!!!

