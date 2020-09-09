The Arsenal legend that helped Fabregas settle when he first joined Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas’ mother has revealed that Sol Campbell helped to calm her nerves when her son moved to Arsenal as a 16-year-old.

The Spaniard moved from Barcelona’s La Masia to Arsenal after being spotted playing for their youth team.

For a person of that age, their parent will usually follow them to their new team and if they don’t they will likely be worried about their welfare, which was the case for Fabregas mum.

She revealed recently that she had come to London to visit her teenage son after his move and when he came to meet her, he came along with the big figure of Sol Campbell and she said seeing that someone like that was looking out for him calmed her nerves.

In an interview with Marca, she said: “I went to London after one month and while waiting for him [Fabregas] to come out, a 6ft tank came out wearing a fashionable beret.

“And then my little one appears. I ask him ‘who is this?’ and he says ‘Sol Campbell, mum. He is the captain of England’.

“But he plays with you right? ‘Yes he is a defender’ he told me.

“That’s great! Now I am calm.”

Fabregas would go on to become one of the best midfielders in the world and helped Arsenal to achieve some of their successes while he was with them.