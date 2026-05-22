The Arsenal Manager Who Took The Gunners Into The First Division

Arsenal supporters will forever remember Arsène Wenger for leading the club through the unforgettable Invincibles era in 2003/04, the last time the Gunners lifted the Premier League trophy.

Now, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal becoming the Premier League Champions 22 years later while also preparing Arsenal for a Champions League final, fans are witnessing another historic chapter in Arsenal’s history.

But long before Wenger and Arteta brought dreams of titles and European nights back to North London, there was another manager who changed Arsenal’s future forever, Harry Bradshaw.

The manager who transformed Arsenal’s future

Harry Bradshaw arrived at Woolwich Arsenal in 1899 after previously impressing with Burnley, helping the Clarets establish themselves in the English top-flight.

At the time Arsenal were still a Second Division side and far from the elite force supporters recognise today.

Bradshaw’s first season saw the Gunners finish eighth before steady progress followed. Arsenal climbed to seventh the next campaign and then fourth during the 1901/02 season as belief slowly started to grow around the football club.

However, it was the 1903/04 campaign that secured Bradshaw’s place in Arsenal history forever.

The Englishman guided Arsenal to promotion into the First Division for the very first time in the club’s history, a moment that completely transformed the trajectory of the Gunners moving forward.

Without that breakthrough achievement, Arsenal’s rise into one of English football’s biggest institutions may have looked very different.

Ironically, Bradshaw departed for Fulham shortly after achieving promotion, meaning he never actually managed Arsenal in the top-flight himself.

Harry Bradshaw’s legacy deserves more recognition

Bradshaw continued to build his reputation at Fulham, winning back-to-back Southern League titles and helping the London side reach the FA Cup semi-finals in 1908.

By the time of his death in 1924, he had also served as secretary of the Southern League, remaining heavily involved in football throughout his life.

While supporters often celebrate legendary Arsenal managers like Herbert Chapman, George Graham, Wenger and potentially Arteta in years to come, Bradshaw’s contribution should never be forgotten.

He was the man who first took Arsenal into the top division, laying foundations that future generations would eventually build upon.

Now Arteta has already delivered one defining moment in Arsenal history.

Just like Harry Bradshaw over a century ago, the Spaniard has helped lead the Gunners into a new era by bringing the Premier League title back to North London after a 22 year wait.

Yet the story may not be finished.

On 30th May, Arsenal have the opportunity to add another chapter to their history when they compete in the Champions League Final and attempt to reach an even greater level of achievement.

What do you think Gooners, does Mikel Arteta deserve more credit for restoring Arsenal to the very highest level of English football while now giving supporters the chance to dream of European glory as well?

Liam Harding

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