The Arsenal men and women both gained nervy wins on Sunday

Another weekend, another six points in the bag!

As this weekend has drawn to a close, as an Arsenal fan it was a rather successful one as both our men and women ran out winners in their respective league campaigns.

Although both teams faced tough tests in their games, the most positive thing was that they managed to grind out a result and come away with all three points.

Again poor defending and failure from our keepers to keep a clean sheet again made things nervy for both teams, more so for the men’s team though as they seemed to be cruising at 2-0 and a late consolation from Sheffield United made it a nervy final few minutes, but we managed to pull through and get our third win in four games. It can be said, under our previous manager, and in a different season we may have even conceded for a draw or even a loss, but the mentality and attitude Arteta has instilled in our players is amazing, in such a short space of time.

The women similarly also had a testing and nervy game, they however went 1-0 down within five minutes and although they struggled to score they finally got their break, scoring three goal and finishing the game 3-1, although from a Bristol City side it could have been more if not for their goalkeeper making key saves.

After the international break our men will return and face a Manchester City team at the Etihad who no doubt will be looking to get their campaign back up and running, while our women will come up against Chelsea in midweek in the FA WSL Cup.

Despite the wins, the performance levels of both teams will have to improve greatly and be analysed in more depth if they are to grind out more comfortable wins moving forward. Gooners?

Shenel Osman