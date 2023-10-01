The Arsenal Players and fans really got behind Kai Havertz after his first goal for the Gunners

Kai Havertz finally off the mark for Arsenal
Kai Havertz has had a tough start to life as a gunner, but on Sunday afternoon, Havertz finally got off the mark and scored his first goal in red and white against Bournemouth.
Some Arsenal fans were probably a bit confused in the summer when it was announced that we were interested in bringing in Kai Havertz, and with Chelsea putting quite a large price tag of over 60 million on him, there were plenty of worries and questions asked from us Arsenal fans, but I’ve personally stuck by the same concept, give him a bit of time and we will eventually get going.
But on Sunday afternoon, just after half time, Arsenal were already sitting 2-0 up when a Bournemouth defender chopped Martin Odegaard’s legs from under him in the box, and we were awarded our second penalty of the night. A quick talk from Odegaard and Saka then led to them handing the ball over to Havertz, who stepped up to the spot, took a deep breath and buried the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, sending the Bournemouth keeper the wrong way and scoring his first goal in Arsenal colours.
A really touching and nice moment as his teammates surrounded him and pushed him towards a roaring away section who were going crazy in the stands belting out a new chant just for him for a full 10 minutes after the goal at least. The Arsenal fans serenading him to the sound of Shakira’s Wakka Wakka song “Tsamina mina, eh, eh, waka waka, eh, eh, £60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again” a chant that I’m sure will be one that sticks in heads for days and showed that Arsenal fans are truly behind him.
What Arteta said about it after the game.…..“The other thing (that pleased him) apart from the win is the human level of what they have done today as a team – to give the penalty to their teammate and have the empathy for a player like Kai, who externally is having some question marks, and that level of trust to take it and win the game for us.
“As a manager I’m more proud of this than the victory because this is what you try to build – the culture and environment that they support each other, have their backs and enjoy what we are doing.
“It’s worth it, it’s real and it’s not forced. They made the decision and showed the leadership without me even telling them so that’s much more powerful.
“And thank you to our supporters, because the way they have supported our team and Kai – it is going to mean the world to him. Thank you so much.”
A special moment for Havertz and his teammates and a nice touch from Odegaard and Saka to identify that he just needs to get off the mark, and this could really be the thing that boosts his confidence to be playing at the level we all know he’s capable of. You could sense the relief that Havertz felt and for the rest of the game it looked like a real weight off his shoulders had been lifted, playing with ease and confidence.
Arsenal fans will be delighted to see him get off the mark and will hopefully help drown out the constant negative noise. Havertz finished the game with his first goal and wih a smile on his face, which will hopefully do him the world of good. With the fans fully behind him, hopefully he finds the confidence he needs to perform this season.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Were you impressed with Havertz performance and happy he’s finally got off the mark?
Daisy Mae
Look who’s talking now! Who has lowered the confidence of ESR, AR, LT and several other players who were forced to leave?
He really isnot worth the fee paid for him, but that is on Arteta and not him.
I think he is reserve quality at best,he has done nothing to warrant a starting spot or to keep it.
Maybe this gives him confidence to get going, but I won’t hold my breath. I hope ESR gets more opportunities.
He did nothing special in the game, but I’m happy to see his teammates letting him score
If he hid in duels, I don’t think his teammates would support him
He’d better play again when we play against Lens, to prepare him for the Man City game
It was a wonderful gesture from his teammates and the fans. Indeed a weight was lifted off his shoulders and that was evident in one moment when he turned with the ball skillfully to move it forward-this is different from the safe actions he normally does. He was able to get on the ball more,one instance even dropping deep to collect the ball from the defence. I think Havertz has done relatively well off the ball-making runs and winning duels. With confidence,I expect his on the ball showing to improve because he clearly has the technical ability to do so.
Finally,I hope fans and pundits start evaluating Havertz as a midfielder. Many times I feel like people are expecting forward type performances from him when he’s playing in midfield. I just hope he can get on the ball more-even just retaining the ball by keeping possession ticking as Xhaka did. By the way,it would be interesting to see Kai’s stats alongside those of Xhaka. Defensively,I think he’s been able to replace Xhaka. This is surprising because he was expected to struggle defensively. In my opinion,Zinchenko has been less exposed this season because of some of the work Havertz does.He now just needs to improve on two midfield aspects :
1. Possession,passing and link up- he’s doing it but not enough. Also think most of his passes tend to be short but I believe he has the ability to do longer passes to switch play or evade the press.
2.Final action- assists,goals or the clever pass just before the assist. Fabio excels in this aspect. Havertz too can because this is what anounced his arrival on the world stage as a teenager at Leverkusen.
ESR came on and got into great positions and had 2 shots on goal. He always had the instincts to find space and positions to score.
However, let’s keep sending out Havertz, and hope he can find space and positions to score.
Real shame a sharp and in form ESR can’t get chances like Havertz. A loyal academy graduate who stays with us and is so talented, is not favored over a mercenary who joined us for money.
Would be nice to see ESR have a fair chance to honestly compete for starts. Unfortunately, Arteta prefers to “showcase” his transfers instead of open “competition” for all his players.
Durand I get your point regarding ESR in an attacking sense.My doubts as someone who prefers Havertz in the ‘left 8’ regard his defensive contributions. The way we played last season, a significant defensive burden fell on Xhaka,particularly because Zinchenko moves centrally to help with build up. My opinion(and I could be wrong) is that ESR has not demonstrated that he has the defensive nous to offer sufficient protection in the middle left area of the pitch. He’s also not good aerially – Havertz wins a fair share of aerial dues as did Xhaka.
Perharps ESR is better utilised in the position where Odegaard plays because not much is required of him in a defensive capacity and that seems to be the case from what I’ve observed so far e.g. against Brentford in the League Cup. I think Arteta sees ESR as an alternative to Odegaard whereas the left midfield position is for Havertz /Fabio. It’s also fair to assume Arteta prefers a left-footed player in that position as it’s more natural for them to make runs/overlap in the left channel allowing Martinelli to move centrally and take a shot.Xhaka performed this task so well last season.
ESR did more in 10 minutes than Kai did all game . Even the players know he is not up to par . The entire team is carrying him like a passenger .He is literally the worst player in his position in the team . He surely needs to up his game else the famed Arteta ruthlessness should be showed his way.
I doubt that any serious minded Gooner, can understand WHY HAVERTZ is preferred to ESR