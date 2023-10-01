The Arsenal Players and fans really got behind Kai Havertz after his first goal for the Gunners

Kai Havertz finally off the mark for Arsenal

Kai Havertz has had a tough start to life as a gunner, but on Sunday afternoon, Havertz finally got off the mark and scored his first goal in red and white against Bournemouth.

Some Arsenal fans were probably a bit confused in the summer when it was announced that we were interested in bringing in Kai Havertz, and with Chelsea putting quite a large price tag of over 60 million on him, there were plenty of worries and questions asked from us Arsenal fans, but I’ve personally stuck by the same concept, give him a bit of time and we will eventually get going.

But on Sunday afternoon, just after half time, Arsenal were already sitting 2-0 up when a Bournemouth defender chopped Martin Odegaard’s legs from under him in the box, and we were awarded our second penalty of the night. A quick talk from Odegaard and Saka then led to them handing the ball over to Havertz, who stepped up to the spot, took a deep breath and buried the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, sending the Bournemouth keeper the wrong way and scoring his first goal in Arsenal colours.

A really touching and nice moment as his teammates surrounded him and pushed him towards a roaring away section who were going crazy in the stands belting out a new chant just for him for a full 10 minutes after the goal at least. The Arsenal fans serenading him to the sound of Shakira’s Wakka Wakka song “Tsamina mina, eh, eh, waka waka, eh, eh, £60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again” a chant that I’m sure will be one that sticks in heads for days and showed that Arsenal fans are truly behind him.

What Arteta said about it after the game.…..“The other thing (that pleased him) apart from the win is the human level of what they have done today as a team – to give the penalty to their teammate and have the empathy for a player like Kai, who externally is having some question marks, and that level of trust to take it and win the game for us.

“As a manager I’m more proud of this than the victory because this is what you try to build – the culture and environment that they support each other, have their backs and enjoy what we are doing.

“It’s worth it, it’s real and it’s not forced. They made the decision and showed the leadership without me even telling them so that’s much more powerful.



“And thank you to our supporters, because the way they have supported our team and Kai – it is going to mean the world to him. Thank you so much.”

A special moment for Havertz and his teammates and a nice touch from Odegaard and Saka to identify that he just needs to get off the mark, and this could really be the thing that boosts his confidence to be playing at the level we all know he’s capable of. You could sense the relief that Havertz felt and for the rest of the game it looked like a real weight off his shoulders had been lifted, playing with ease and confidence.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see him get off the mark and will hopefully help drown out the constant negative noise. Havertz finished the game with his first goal and wih a smile on his face, which will hopefully do him the world of good. With the fans fully behind him, hopefully he finds the confidence he needs to perform this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Were you impressed with Havertz performance and happy he’s finally got off the mark?

Daisy Mae

