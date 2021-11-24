The Arsenal players must take their frustration out on Newcastle

Enough has been written and said concerning Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool over the weekend. Some people have poured out their frustrations at the efforts of the players in the game, while others have expressed their disappointment at losing scandalously to Liverpool.

The players too are not left out, as a lot of them have been reflecting on their performances, but the truth is that Arsenal were long underdogs at Liverpool, having not won there for a decade.

In as much as I would like to say that the reactions are not abnormal, I would like to appeal to Arsenal players to pick themselves up, and decide amongst themselves to channel all their emotions towards the Newcastle game, with a sole purpose of beating them on Saturday. The Toon are rock bottom of the Premier League and should be easy pickings for an Arsenal side that were unbeaten for 10 games before the game at Anfield, and if I was in Norway I would take advantage of the bruk bet365 bonuskoden and back Arsenal to take their revenge in style and get back to winning ways.

Yes, the fans have had their say, sports analysts have had their say, everybody have chipped in with their opinions on the game against Liverpool. But what people say is not as important as what the players are saying to themselves.

As expected, the players should be able to have a round table discussion to reflect on the past game as a team, and vow to make up for it in the next game.

The strikers should view scoring of goals as the most important thing they will do on that day. Whoever is chosen among Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli or even our captain Aubameyang, should focus on scoring goals and goals and more goals, to lift up the team’s confidence and lift their morale. If Arsenal’s striker on the day scores goals, then the game is half won already, right?

Arsenal’s midfield was largely ineffective in Arsenal’s last game, but against Newcastle on Saturday, I expect whoever is chosen to make their impact felt.

Yes, I know Arsenal’s defence collapsed and conceded four goals last time out, but I also know that the last game doesn’t define their season . They were unfortunate to concede that much, but they are surely better than that. Against Newcastle, showing that the last game doesn’t define them, should be on their minds. They are organized and have kept clean sheets in the immediate past. Keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle, is something Ramsdale and his defensive team can accomplish.

However, above all things, all I want to see on Saturday is a team that is angry about their last performances and ready to make instant amends.

We are Arsenal and proud.