The Arsenal players not going to World Cup will not be allowed to rest up

Arsenal could play a round-robin tournament during the World Cup

Arsenal will lose some players to the Qatar 2022 World Cup when it kicks off later this month and with Mikel Arteta’s side at the top the Premier League table, his players will likely be key men for their respective countries if they qualified for the World Cup.

However, several of them will watch the competition at home because their nation did not qualify or they were not selected to go for the tournament.

There could also be many fans not interested in even watching, as going by many comments on JustArsenal, there will be quite a few fans boycotting the competition because of Qatar’s human rights record.

We have already had the Arsenal Women’s star Beth Mead speaking out about the choice of playing the World Cup in Qatar as their attitude to homosexuality is “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect“, although she says she will still support our players. “Although I’m cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn’t the best idea.

But the Arsenal players left behind will not be given the chance to rest as Arteta has other plans to keep them fit for the crucial second half of the season. Instead of allowing them to relax and lose the momentum the team has built, Arsenal intend to go for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the competition.

A report on The Sun says they are scheduled to play AC Milan and Lyon during the break to keep themselves in competition mode.

However, they could also partake in a round-robin competition involving Liverpool, but they cannot say for sure yet who the Gunners could be up against in this little tournament.

Obviously it is very important that the Arsenal players that are not chosen for their respective countries should stay fit and focused on the tasks at hand, even during the six week hiatus to the EPL season while their team-mates are at the World Cup.

Staying idle will affect our form when club football returns, but this plan means we will be in top shape even during the break.

When club football resumes, we could start winning games immediately as well.