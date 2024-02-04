The Arsenal players that won’t be in action against Liverpool today

Arsenal welcomes their main Premier League title challengers, Liverpool, to the Emirates this evening as they look to cut the 5-point deficit between them and the Reds, who top the Premier League standings.

Earlier this month, the league leaders eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup. Previously, the two played out a dramatic 1-1 draw at Anfield.

On Tuesday night, Mikel Arteta’s team won their second game in a row after the international break at the City Ground, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. I’m sure Arteta and the boys will seek to make it three victories out of three games aagainst Liverpool.

To defeat the Reds, Mikel Arteta’s team must be in peak condition and ready to impress. So, as you expect Gunners to dazzle, here are some Gunners you won’t see in that game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

On Saturday, a day before Arsenal faced Liverpool, Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Japan played and lost 2-1 to Iran in the Asian Cup quarterfinals. Indeed, Japan are out of the Asian Games, and Tomiyasu is set to return to Arsenal, but it is unlikely that he will make the squad for the match against Liverpool.

Mohammed Elneny

Last Monday, the Democratic Republic of the Congo eliminated Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt from the Africa Cup of Nations on penalties. As a result, the seasoned midfielder has returned to Arsenal, although I doubt he will participate in the clash with Liverpool.

Jurrien Timber

There is still hope for Jurrien Timber’s return soon from his devastating ACL injury, as he is working with the ball one-on-one during training, but there is no guarantee the Dutchman will be ready for the game against Liverpool. Hopefully, he will return soon.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey missed the trip to the City Ground owing to a thigh injury that kept him out of action for three months, despite having resumed full training prior to the win over Forest. According to Arteta, the midfielder will also miss the Reds’ visit due to an injury.

Fabio Vieira

Although Fabio Vieira was expected to return soon, he is still healing from a groin injury he picked up at the end of November, so he may miss the match against Liverpool.

Those are some of the Gunners we can’t expect to see against Liverpool, but considering the injuries we have already had this season, Arteta’s squad looks in good shape.

But whoever Arteta picks must bring their A-game for the win over Liverpool.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…