Arsenal do what big clubs do

The Arsenal Tortoise by Charles Veritie
I write with reference to 2 articles published here on Just Arsenal about Wednesday night’s game against Liverpool. One by Dan Smith and one by MyGuy.
In one article the writer jumps in with quoting Piers Morgan. I was tempted to stop reading. The very mention of this name causes me to remember the old joke.
Little boy in the bath looking at what is bobbing between his legs asks: ‘Mummy is that my brains?’
Mummy telling the truth replies ‘Not yet son, not yet, but it will be.’
…….
The writer then quotes a former player Szczesny. The year of the quote was May 2013 when Arsenal had finished 4th. ‘According to them ‘We celebrated fourth place as if we had won the championship.’
The wheel has turned full circle we haven’t won 4th place yet but we celebrate every victory as if we have already won fourth place when now as then only 1st place is worth celebrating.
Apparently we shouldn’t hide behind the fact that we played better than Liverpool in the first half. The fact remains we haven’t beaten any of the top 6 therefore we are useless. Fourth we may be but that is not good enough for we are a big club and we should be at the top – first. ‘If its Arsenal, 4th is not a trophy! So there Arsenal!’ Say the brains from down below.
The problem with this attitude is it is published everywhere the slingers of stupidity sling it. Not just the popular newspapers but also the ones that like to feel they are important enough to run the country. Whatever sports channel you watch. If you get your news from social media, then you read the same message. ‘Wake up Arsenal! Fourth is not a trophy! So there!’
Like a mighty (or should it be ‘little’) tortoise for the last nine years we have slow walked a circle and continue to go nowhere fast. Will we ever be a big club again?
Little clubs’ thinking changes their manager as regular as changing a baby’s nappy.
Little clubs’ thinking splashes about the market buying here there and anywhere as long as the money is spent and hey presto we are champions.
Little club’s thinking is allowing the supporters to influence the running of the of the club.
‘Little clubs’ thinking is spending like there is no tomorrow in the hope that tomorrow Mr Micawber (he of Charles Dicken’s fame) will turn up and save the day. He rarely does.
After our first three games if we were a little club our manage would be just a photo in the history book of the club.
When the last minute of EPL is played out on 22 May we may find that yet again we have failed to qualify for Europe. We could be in 3rd place. What we do know is that the team is going forward led by a so called ‘useless manager.’
When the season ends will the little clubs appoint new managers and if so, who? The answer to these questions can be found in the little things that hang between the legs of those who try to do our thinking for us.
While these clubs search for yet another saviour, I believe the Arsenal Tortoise will move just a little faster and not in a circle, in its continued line towards the top.
Charles Veritie.
I wasn’t expecting to read anything like this when I logged on this morning Charles!, it made me smile, which is always preferable to a sneer in my book
Nice one Gunner
Great piece. Funny and clever.
Couldn’t agree more.
I’d like to correct this sentence “The fact remains that we haven’t beaten any of top 6, therefore we are useless”
We actually have beaten Spuds and West Ham at the Emirates. We just haven’t visited their turfs yet
As for Arteta’s detractors, they actually don’t need to waste their breaths. If we finish below the sixth place, Kroenke could easily replace Arteta with Ten Hag or Tuchel
What a bumbling way the author calls people di#kheads who have different opinions from himself.
I haven’t seen such poison and divisiveness since the AKB and WOB bandwagons.
Both so smug, close-minded, and certain their opinion was correct.
Was the author as vocal for Wenger at his end? I’m sure he was backing Emery at his end also; dropping his “coach” position and giving Emery “manager” title.
Emery showed “progress” from Wenger.
1. Europa league final
2. Finished 1 point off 4th
3. 22 games unbeaten
Charles did you want Wenger / Emery sacked?
Or did you defend them as strongly as you have Arteta?
I’m merely asking so I can find out why and when your standards changed, or were you just a hypocrite from the beginning?
So is Chelsea(current champions of Europe) being called a little club here for changing managers often, or am I misunderstanding?
I think he was being sarcastic.
Interesting article. Starts with the author saying he read both Dan’s and MyGuy’s articles and then bashing Dan’s article nonstop. I could not find your opinion on MyGuy’s article at all, so am confused whether this is a comparison of sorts, or just plainly bashing one article. While bashing one article is also fine (maybe) but I have never seen Dan insulting other readers or writers. Although somewhat enjoyable, the writer lost a little respect from me by calling out another writer directly d-word. Also if you are presenting your opinion on little clubs thinking, so can Dan present his opinion on why Chelsea are a big club doing almost exactly what all the writer has mentioned as little club thinking. And as Durand above validly points out, this was more of an attack on another writer and less of a justification or clarification of the core subject of the article which by itself was a nice concept.
PS- really like the jokes, but dont think the way the author used them was correct.
I read it as Piers Morgan was called a “d…….”, and although I agree, we should treat everybody with respect, Piers Morgan is hardly one who himself live by that standard.
I think the dig was at the Spuddies. Although for the record Chelsea are still and always will be a little club. They just have a lot of money. Or at least had. Let’s see what the future holds for them. I don’t think we would have progressed under Emery because he couldn’t get the players to buy in and didn’t (couldn’t) change the culture. Admittedly that’s with hindsight.
Instead of arguing with facts some people prefer cheap name calling. They put it out like their opinions matter most and that they are the most objective. People should learn to respect the opinions of others.
I did not really get the gist of the article .
If it was ment to be funny ,it wasn’t
Started off with a joke then went into the usual pro Arteta guff we here daily .
Stopped reading half way through ,gave me a ear ache just reading it .
Good article. Some fans think sacking a manager brings instant POSITIVE RESULTS. It’s not fifa guys. Some even think if arsenal buys Haaland and Mbape, we will instantly win the Premier league and the champions league. I beg them to ask PSG. With Messi Neymar, Mbape and all the money spent, they are yet to lay hands on that elusive CHAMPIONS LEAGUE.
We are progressing given the youthful quality squad we have. Let’s be cheerful and support the team.