Arsenal do what big clubs do

The Arsenal Tortoise by Charles Veritie

I write with reference to 2 articles published here on Just Arsenal about Wednesday night’s game against Liverpool. One by Dan Smith and one by MyGuy.

In one article the writer jumps in with quoting Piers Morgan. I was tempted to stop reading. The very mention of this name causes me to remember the old joke.

Little boy in the bath looking at what is bobbing between his legs asks: ‘Mummy is that my brains?’

Mummy telling the truth replies ‘Not yet son, not yet, but it will be.’

…….

The writer then quotes a former player Szczesny. The year of the quote was May 2013 when Arsenal had finished 4th. ‘According to them ‘We celebrated fourth place as if we had won the championship.’

The wheel has turned full circle we haven’t won 4th place yet but we celebrate every victory as if we have already won fourth place when now as then only 1st place is worth celebrating.

Apparently we shouldn’t hide behind the fact that we played better than Liverpool in the first half. The fact remains we haven’t beaten any of the top 6 therefore we are useless. Fourth we may be but that is not good enough for we are a big club and we should be at the top – first. ‘If its Arsenal, 4th is not a trophy! So there Arsenal!’ Say the brains from down below.

The problem with this attitude is it is published everywhere the slingers of stupidity sling it. Not just the popular newspapers but also the ones that like to feel they are important enough to run the country. Whatever sports channel you watch. If you get your news from social media, then you read the same message. ‘Wake up Arsenal! Fourth is not a trophy! So there!’

Like a mighty (or should it be ‘little’) tortoise for the last nine years we have slow walked a circle and continue to go nowhere fast. Will we ever be a big club again?

Little clubs’ thinking changes their manager as regular as changing a baby’s nappy.

Little clubs’ thinking splashes about the market buying here there and anywhere as long as the money is spent and hey presto we are champions.

Little club’s thinking is allowing the supporters to influence the running of the of the club.

‘Little clubs’ thinking is spending like there is no tomorrow in the hope that tomorrow Mr Micawber (he of Charles Dicken’s fame) will turn up and save the day. He rarely does.

After our first three games if we were a little club our manage would be just a photo in the history book of the club.

When the last minute of EPL is played out on 22 May we may find that yet again we have failed to qualify for Europe. We could be in 3rd place. What we do know is that the team is going forward led by a so called ‘useless manager.’

When the season ends will the little clubs appoint new managers and if so, who? The answer to these questions can be found in the little things that hang between the legs of those who try to do our thinking for us.

While these clubs search for yet another saviour, I believe the Arsenal Tortoise will move just a little faster and not in a circle, in its continued line towards the top.

Charles Veritie.

