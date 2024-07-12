The Arsenal transfer team are extremely busy so stop moaning about not having made any signings yet

While all focus is on the signings Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Edu are preparing to make, some Gooners are even blaming them for taking their time to finalise these deals. Even so, behind the scenes, the transfer team have been busy at work.

In terms of exits, here’s Arsenal’s transfer status right now.

Sturm Graz has announced the signing of young striker Mike Biereth for £4 million, with a substantial sell-on clause for Arsenal.

The clubs could soon announce left-back Nuno Tavares’ loan move to Lazio, which includes an obligatory buy clause of around £7 million.

The confirmation of Albert Sambi Lokonga’s loan move to Sevilla, which includes a buy-out option for £10–15 million (subject to certain conditions), is imminent.

Marseille have a strong interest in striker Eddie Nketiah, whom the club is seeking for £30 million or more.

Fulham are showing a lot of interest in midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, whose asking price is around £30 million or more.

Defender Jakub Kiwior, who many believe will depart following Ricardo Calafiori’s arrival and has an asking price of £20 million or more, has sparked intense interest in the Serie A from Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli.

West Ham United are showing a lot of interest in forward Reiss Nelson, whom the club is seeking for £20 million or more.

The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is interested in midfielder Thomas Partey, who is in his final year at Arsenal, and the club is seeking roughly £25 million for his exit.

Keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has an asking price of over £40 million, is attracting interest from numerous Premier League clubs.

Kieran Tierney, a left-back with a £10 million asking price, is also expected to leave.

So for Arsenal fans that are questioning what our transfer teams have been doing for the last month, simply because we haven’t finalised any signings of note so far, should understand that there is a lot more negotiations going on with many different clubs in different countries all the time.

Surely Arsenal’s first priority is to see our squad reduced in size, with as much earnings as possible, so we can make room for these nnew improved signings that we all want to see.

Be patient! Arsenal will undoubtedly reinvest player sales revenue in summer recruitments and make this one of the most successful transfer windows in the end.

Just let Edu and his team do their jobs!

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.