The ‘Arsenal Way’? – How is it morally right to abuse Ozil?

Are We Being Unfair To Ozil? by Dan Smith
So, we know how Ozil articles work. If you defend him in any way, you’re accused of being a ‘fan boy’, putting his brand over the club, and let’s be honest getting negativity. Yet I decided a long time ago, if you think something is wrong, point it out even if you’re in the minority…
I think how we are treating Ozil isn’t ‘The Arsenal Way’.
Let me stress. No, he hasn’t justified his salary, he hasn’t been consistent enough and yes for all parties it’s time to start a new chapter. Yet however much I love Arsenal, I won’t sacrifice my moral compass. There is still right and wrong, and the club doesn’t have the right to mistreat someone just because they don’t want to pay him anymore.
Some gooners can’t even have an objective point of view. In any kind of debate our opinion should be based on our conscience not on who is the subject matter?
Ashley Cole had fake notes waved at him when he returned to the Emirates, a petition started to remove Fabregas’ image from outside the stadium, and you will often hear the C word and mention of his wife in a song which references Van Persie.
You can say it’s how they pushed for a move, comments they made since, who they joined, etc, yet the reality is most were hurt because we wanted them to extend their contracts. Anything else most saw as a lack of loyalty and it’s now an asterix against their legacy. So Ozil did the opposite…
At the time, many fans and pundits said we couldn’t lose Ozil, just like they are saying now about Auba.
Did Ozil stay based on the wage on offer? Sure, but most footballers do. You know Aubameyang. If he stays, it won’t be due to his love for us?
In that sense he’s no different to Ozil. Why do you think Auba doesn’t just sign a deal? Because like Ozil’s agent, our striker will be paying representatives to negotiate as much money as possible. His advisors will be suggesting that the longer he keeps his employers waiting, the more cards he holds when negotiating.
If he chooses to remain it won’t be his love for the fans, his friendship with Laca, or his pride of being captain; it will come down to us paying over the odds for a 31-year-old.
Those who accuse Ozil of greed don’t ask why the Gabon striker needs 250,000 thousands pound a week. Why is that not greedy?
We blame Arsene Wenger for being held over a barrel by Ozil, giving a 29-year-old a contract at an age where there is zero resale value. So common sense suggests if it was bad business to give 350,000 pound a week to someone about to turn 30, why is 250-000/a week for someone past 30 any better?
The answer of course is he’s doing well for us at the moment but what if in 2 years time the goals dry up, or he suffers a serious injury – or Stan Kroenke suddenly wants to save a few bob? Does that me we mock Auba? Abuse him online?
Do we now only look back at our ex-players fondly if they leave exactly when we want as fans, don’t leave too soon, but don’t stay too long? What a sense of entitlement!
Because that’s my understanding. Where we used to support our own, we now only base our principles on ‘what have you done for me lately.’
Of course, if this week we got the news that Auba has signed a new contract all corners would be buzzing but make zero mistake we did that when Ozil did exactly the same thing. It will be for the exact same reason, Arsenal willing to pay over the odds.
Ozil has not justified his wage but in the last couple of years who has?
If your basing performance on what they earn, name 5 players who can look in the mirror with pride
Was it Ozil’s fault we replaced Sanchez with Mkhitaryan? Is it Ozil’s fault we let Ramsey leave for free, the only midfielder who would make runs into the box? Ozil’s fault we replaced Koscielny with David Luiz?
Isn’t that our area of concern for this campaign? Goals from midfield, a weak defence?
We can’t blame Ozil for that. Yet because he earns the most it’s like the rest are immune from criticism.
David De Gea earns more, Gareth Bale earns more, Sanchez earns more, etc. Yet while their fans might judge them on ability, they don’t attack the person and, if they are being harsh, they do the same to others.
I have seen our fan base break down Ozil’s statistics but if you use the same criteria against those picked ahead of him and they are not doing better, why do they escape any flack?
I see through our owners motives. If he was forcing Ozil out for the betterment of Arsenal, then great, yet it’s only for his own self-interest. I refuse to judge the midfielder on the last two years because coaches have refused to get the best out of him, which is their job, to maximise the resources available to them.
Instead Ozil has had mixed signals ever since Arsene Wenger left. Unai Emery included him in his bizarre 5 captains group, then admitted there were fixtures where he didn’t tactically trust the German, then started him all the time (often as skipper). Then he went back to not selecting him in his squad even when it was clear we lacked any creativity.
The response to Ozil making goals at Watford and Liverpool was followed both times in being dropped for the next game.
A question no one has been able to answer me and often deflects is; how come Arteta trusted him to start every game in the League pre-pandemic, then post-lockdown only twice picks him even to be on a bench of 9?
I deal in facts not an agenda. So, it’s a fact that our only winning sequence in the Prem came when Ozil was playing. Many were happy to reference in the 3 month break how we were unbeaten domestically in 2020 under the new regime. So surely, it’s equally fair to point out that was the only period this season when Ozil got a consistent run in the team. I’m not saying he was perfect; I’m claiming it was working..
We then lost to Man City and Brighton and guess who didn’t feature? In other words, Ozil was dropped and the likes of Willock failed to do any better. In most situations that would lead to the player being recalled. After all, his last game for us was him assisting the winner, you then freeze him out, instantly losing your unbeaten run – so decided to leave him out altogether.
We know it’s not his attitude as it was good enough for Arteta to originally play him, and we know it was working in terms of us winning games. So, is it me or did something happen during the forced break? …..oh, wait he refused to take a pay cut. So no, I’m not impressed we are treating someone like this.
We chose the terms of that condition; we were not forced. We should show class and honour the agreement that we wanted. We shouldn’t be trying to make someone feel so unwanted they feel forced to leave. It’s a lack of class.
Even this weekend we didn’t include him in the 10 non playing staff who could attend Wembley. The same readers of Justarsenal who argued he didn’t deserve a medal then feel let down that he has the audacity to visit Turkey with the clubs permission. In fact, I saw him get more backlash for sending a congratulatory tweet to his teammates than Guendouzi, who never referenced us winning the FA Cup. If he did the opposite would that have been okay?
If he had sat at home, playing on his PlayStation and put something else on social media like going bowling would that have been better? It wasn’t his choice to stay away at the weekend so in many ways he was in an impossible situation and would have been wrong whatever he did.
The club is not treating him this way because we have someone doing any better. We don’t need his wage to fund anyone better.
That’s why I choose to stay in the minority over this. We are not doing what Man United are doing. We won’t be releasing the equivalent of Sanchez because we want his pay packet to be given to a Sancho.
The Kroenke family wants to get a worse player for not even half the figure, with the other half going back in the bank.
So, do I want a player treated like this just to save a billionaire a few bob …. not really. If Ozil was the best player in the world and we refused a move to Barcelona. What would you say if Ozil sulked, refused to train, made it clear he will make life hell till he gets his way?
We will preach the word ‘loyalty’, ‘respect’, we would point to how he was more than happy to sign a contract when it benefitted him. So why have we justified it’s okay to abuse Ozil just because it suits us.
This isn’t even a debate about football but morally right and wrong. Ozil seems to be getting singled out by his own supporters.
Can I ask, apart from you thinking he’s not good at football and liking living in London, what’s he actually done wrong?
It hurts not that he will leave. It hurts not that other fans will hear how he was treated unfairly because other ex-players have done that before. It hurts that on this occasion…. if Ozil says anything negative about his time with us ……. he’s right!
That’s okay though, as long as we slash the wage bill for Stan…
Dan Smith
Where do you suggest Ozil plays in our current formation? Should he replace Auba, Lacazette, Pepe, Xhaka or Ceballos?
I believe he could play as the left mezzala in 4-3-3, like David Silva at Manchester City. He made a lot of assists through crosses in his best season at Arsenal, but he became too lazy to make hard body contacts and became not adventurous after receiving his mega contract extension
I doubt that myself due to Artetas pressing system. His front three are required to press. Ozil has not yet shown that he is willing to press
Oh God not again 🤦🏽♂🤦
Dear Lord is there any way to fast forward the next year so he can just leave and we can stop reading articles about him??
If you wonder why I don’t worry myself about Ozil, it’s because I’ve accepted the truth about him and the fact that nothing I do or say will change anything.
He’s declined? Yes we agree on that?
He should move on? Yes we agree on that..
He has a year left? Yes we all agree..
Will his contract be renewed? No we all know….
Yet FFS we keep bashing our heads and having arguments about him.
Just let the discussion be and let him leave.. Ozil is the least of our problems right now. Arteta doesn’t even see him as a problem, so far Arteta has done so well without him… Arteta doesn’t even talk about him like Emery or Wenger did, Arteta rather ignores it and just focus on the team. Yet everyday us fans, who know the truth as Arteta constantly argue about Ozil.
Are we gonna be stuck in this loop of dragging Ozil issues? Are we?
I don’t like how…….Ozil is been treated cos i see him as a loyal and calm player among Arsenal teamate
Football wise, Alexis Sanchez is the opposite of Ozil. Sanchez accepted a loan to revive his career, followed by a permanent transfer with significant pay cut
Whereas Ozil never pushed hard for a loan and he seems to be avoiding body contacts in the games. He prefers to make political comments and take a jab at his manager, instead of putting in extra effort to play football at Arsenal or elsewhere
It’s difficult to defend a footballer who obviously doesn’t really care about football and his team anymore
It’s being reported he was on 560k a week!!! 😱
Abuse is a strong word and I don’t think most fans (especially on here) can be accused of such a crime.
Most fans simply recognise that he is not value for money and the fact that he is unwilling to move despite being told that he is not part of the first team’s plans suggest that he does not have any loyalty to the club.
Nobody can blame him for signing a lucrative contract; nobody can really blame him for his significant drop in form. What fans want is what’s best for the club and Özil is currently an obstacle to progress.
To call that abuse, or to extrapolate consensus based on the tiny subsection of fans who do call him names, is unhelpful hyperbole.
Yes Sean, they will use any excuse to suggest that their boy was/is never at fault. Do not be surprised the next article will stress on how the janitor failed to clean the bathroom which resulted in a back sprain and how his form has dropped because the tea lady didn’t do her job ,etc.etc. No more valid excuses left.
The board gave him a mega contract anticipating he would put in mega performances, not their fault.The are not fortune tellers or tarot card readers or spiritual gurus from the orient to read his mind. The blame lies squarely on Ozil for not putting in the efforts or plain and simple retiring from the game if he is unable to perform to the expectations of his coach.
Even Mkhi asked for a load deal and is doing well at Roma. Class is permanent, form is temporary. That is why I say Ozil has no class as that 19 assist one year was a temporary form. Mkhi did well at Dortmund and is doing well at Roma although I admit he was not that good in the EPL.
Do not compare Auba to Ozil, its an insult to Auba, he gave us 4 goals leading to the finals and FA winners. Plus 20 goals a season. Even in the distant remote possibility of Auba slowing down, I will still applaud him for this years FA cup gift to us, three years down the line.That is the love and respect I have for real players not masqueraders.
Got tired half way through! That sums up how ozil has been since signing that new deal. I was an ozil supporter he disappointed me and arsenal.was happy when he signed then but his displays on the pitch do not warrant such an astronomical salary
Meanwhile Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal’s offer for Willian isn’t even the highest like others claim…
Willian has better offers, he’s not coming to Arsenal because of the money but because of Edu and Arteta.
I think if we looking at it from footballing reasons, it makes sense. Arteta is trying to see that we get back to the UCL, Willian would bring the experience needed to do that while still giving the youngsters chances to play and grow.
Personally I’m seeing Arteta’s target as the UCL ASAP before the kids take over completely
Ozil, is just the biggest waste of space and money Arsenal has ever signed, his attitude is the worst you could ever ask for and he is never pulling an Arsenal shirt on ever again. END OF !
Great article again Mr. Dan Smith. It’s always nice to be reminded about the Arsenal way- which is what has made Arsenal famous across the world, as a club that oozes class.
Regarding the ever polarizing player that is Mesut Ozil, I would like to throw my two cents as an Arsenal fan. Mesut Ozil’s ability as a player is unquestionable because even if he hasn’t been at his best during his Arsenal stay, he still has the third-most assists for our club. His overall goal and assist contribution is great for an attacking mid, and he is still mentioned in great play-maker lists. Regarding the current scenario, I believe Arteta and the players trained hard and came up with the current formation and the players suited to different roles. While it has more hits than misses, it is still, what I think is a temporary formation which is soon going to give way to a different form when the players and Arteta spend more time together. That is the reason why I believe is that Mesut is still in Arteta’s plan because if we get Thomas Partey, we can get that shield in from of the defence and Ceballos as the ball carrier will result in Mesut being the line breaking CAM, like what we saw a glimpse of before COVID. While I may be naive, I still think this could work and Ozil can create those chances for us in the field.
Now regarding his contract situation and the abusive treatment towards him from some fans, I can only assume that, they are focusing their ire towards a deal which they perceive to have failed and not giving enough returns. It is like when you have lots of small problems, but a big problem sticks out like a sore thumb. The small problems could be mismanagement of player contracts while the big problem is Ozil’s contract, the small problems could be other players not giving satisfactory outputs while the big problem could be Ozil having declined in recent seasons. It is fairly common to blame your most expensive non-performing asset when you are paying for a service, like people paying to watch live matches. They feel their money is wasted and sometimes quite rightly so. Abusive comments towards anyone is never morally right, but most fans are not meaning to be abusive. They are just frustrated and most people do only limit themselves to constructive criticism. The problem is that people associate Ozil with being lazy and not respecting his contract due to his easy going nature, his languid playing style which has become somewhat ineffective in modern games, his unwillingness (most of the time) to track back, his reduced output due to his decline, and his seemingly stubborn stance regarding his contract.
I completely agree that the verbal abuse he and some other players receive is unjustified and not the Arsenal way, but I can somewhat understand the frustrations of the people regarding Ozil. Because love him or hate him, we cant ignore Ozil, and I can only hope the site finds an equally interesting topic to drive traffic once he leaves (just joking lol). I hope I have not offended anyone’s feelings. If I have, then please accept my apologies. Cheers!