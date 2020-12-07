The Arsenal women cruise to their sixth win out of eight so far

It was a lovely afternoon for our Arsenal women in the Women’s Super League at Meadow Park.

Welcoming back 900 fans to the stadium, Arsenal didn’t disappoint them as they cruised to a 3-0 win against seventh placed Birmingham City to maintain that pressure on first placed Manchester United with just one point between first and second.

Although the first half ended 0-0 it really was going to be a matter of time before we got our first goal, and it took 12 minutes for Caitlyn Foord to get our first after half time, with the assist coming from Katie McCabe. Dutch striker Jill Roord brought back her fine international form and got our second just five minutes later with the assist from Kim Little. Kim then wrapped the game up 25 minutes later from the penalty spot to ensure all of the three points were staying at Meadow Park.

Despite having a quiet game and not getting on the scoresheet herself it was nice to see Vivianne Miedema in the side as she missed the Netherlands game against Kosovo due to an injury.

Steph Catley, Jordan Nobbs and Lisa Evans also got a run around for about 20 plus minutes as Montemurro eased them all back gently from their recent injuries.

The win is a timely boost and hopefully our near fully fit squad will now have around a week to prepare for their next game, an away trip to fourth placed Manchester City, with only four points separating both teams. City do boast a better head to head record in that fixture, only slightly though with ten wins to Arsenal Women’s nine and the most recent game saw City beat us 2-1 in the FA Cup back in October.

So I am sure Arsenal will be wanting revenge for that. But if they perform the way we know they can then I am sure a point will be the least that our women will get! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman