The Arsenal women show the men how to beat Everton – with style…

And that is how you beat Everton!

The women show the men how’s its done yet again!

Despite losing rather unfortunately last week to a Manchester City side, the Arsenal women bounced back in style by beating Everton 4-0 in the latest round of Women’s Super League fixtures, and they did it all with Vivianne Miedema on the bench for 72 minutes of the game before she was introduced with the women already 4-0 up, and really all three points were in the bag long before she came on!

It was an easy afternoon for the women who were very rarely challenged by Everton and who to be fair to them are having a better season then our men so far and let’s put it this way – it’s not hard is it.

Montemurro will be pleased with the way his side bounced back from the loss just last week and keeping a clean sheet will no doubt help matters after they have failed to do so in their last few games.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 20: Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal (R) celebrates with teammates Jordan Nobbs and Lisa Evans after scoring their team’s third goal during the Barclays FA Women’s Super League match between Arsenal Women and Everton Women at Meadow Park on December 20, 2020 in Borehamwood, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)


So this win could be quite a big one in terms of the end of the season and the women end this calendar year on a high and go into a winter break with mixed results.

Upon their return they will look to pick up where they left off when they come up against Aston Villa on the 9 January.

All in all though it is nice to see one of our teams competing at the top and not giving up, giving us something to smile about at least, hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman

