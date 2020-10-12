The Arteta way is ‘the way I love to play’ claims Emery outcast

Mohamed Elneny’s Arsenal career had looked over, but manager Mikel Arteta has returned him to the fore.

The Egyptian found himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates last season, and returned from his loan with Besiktas with an uncertain future amidst many reports linking him with the exit door, but the manager had other ideas.

Elneny has played the full 90 minutes in six of our seven fixtures so far this season, and admits that he was unsure just how things would be on his return.

“Before I came to London, I didn’t speak to him and I was a bit…. not stressed, but just thinking about what would he like,” Elneny told Arsenal Media.

“When I sat with him, I said, ‘The way you train, the way you want to play is the way I love to play’ and really I love the way we train, the way he is assisting everything in the club now and it makes me excited to give 100% for the team.

“Under Emery, I was not playing much, that is why you can lose your confidence and your feeling to play. That is why when I went to Besiktas, on a one-year loan, I played always and brought the confidence back, and when I came back here I saw everyone happy for me to come back.

“Everyone was excited to see me back, and when I trained, everyone gave me good feedback, saying ’Mo, you did well’ and this makes you get your confidence back. I will build it and build it and every day I try to learn new things.

“Yes [I feel wanted], all the time, every day,” he added. “I think in any job if you wake up in the morning, try to learn new things and try to improve every day… this is what is always in my mind when I wake up. I have to go training, I need to improve myself in everything.”

This is another on a growing list of players and staff to come in with praise for the way our new manager works, and happy players in and around the club can only be a positive note.

Thomas Partey’s arrival may well end Elneny’s extended run in the first-team however, and the Egyptian may well become available once again come January, although he may be happy to play a bit-part role in North London under the guise of the Spaniard.

Will Elneny’s opinion change if he finds himself playing a minor role following our new arrival?

Patrick