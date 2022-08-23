The asking price for Arsenal target is expected to drop this week

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Youri Tielemans, and they have maintained it until now.
The Belgian is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and he has been delivering top performances in the competition for years.
Mikel Arteta seems to be a fan, and reports have linked Arsenal with a move for him since the Spaniard became their manager.
Tielemans also wants to play for a bigger club and he has refused every contract offer from Leicester City to renew his deal so far.
With only a few days left before the transfer window closes, the Foxes want to keep him and they are asking for around 45m euros to sell him.
However, a report on Het Nieuwsblad claims this is a decisive week for him and his future will be decided.
It claims in a bid to offload him, the Foxes will reduce their asking price to around 20m euros before the window eventually closes.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tielemans would be a superb addition to our squad even though we have started the campaign very well.
We need squad depth to do well in all our competitions and he would provide that in our midfield if we add him to our squad.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Please bring Yuri Tiliemans for more squad depth
We now have just ovwr w eek til tthwindow closes so lets me play Devils Advoctate and suppose Tielemans DOES come. What then ? Leiceted willreceive around say20-25 mill for aplayr they cannot adeqwuately replace and they now have ONE point from three games, with Fofana almost certainly leaving themn too and their only decent striker Vardy , already over 30. This is not THEN, a team their fans will think will do anything but struggle for survival IMO.
Factor in that Roidgers, a wll respected manager will surely be under pressuee andhimnself unhappy IF al this come sto pass
Then factor in, will Tielemans be any REAL use, considering we plainly areseriously searching for a quality RW and also need a proper back up for PARTEY, neither of which Tielemans offers.
Now see if my long held conviction that YT will NOT arrive holds water or not. You decide, as I KNOW WHAT I think already.
We need players like him with a winning mentality. His price tag is also good. Bring him with one winger and we are done for the campaign.
Then send Marquinos to a champioship side or even to France. Also Send Lokonga on loan. Let them all get game time and develop so we can prepare to challenge for the title next campaign when they all come back.
Savic please Arteta