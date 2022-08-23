The asking price for Arsenal target is expected to drop this week

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Youri Tielemans, and they have maintained it until now.

The Belgian is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and he has been delivering top performances in the competition for years.

Mikel Arteta seems to be a fan, and reports have linked Arsenal with a move for him since the Spaniard became their manager.

Tielemans also wants to play for a bigger club and he has refused every contract offer from Leicester City to renew his deal so far.

With only a few days left before the transfer window closes, the Foxes want to keep him and they are asking for around 45m euros to sell him.

However, a report on Het Nieuwsblad claims this is a decisive week for him and his future will be decided.

It claims in a bid to offload him, the Foxes will reduce their asking price to around 20m euros before the window eventually closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be a superb addition to our squad even though we have started the campaign very well.

We need squad depth to do well in all our competitions and he would provide that in our midfield if we add him to our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Jesus, Odegaard, Saliba and the League table after Bournemouth win.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids