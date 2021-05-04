“The AST welcomed a recent approach from Daniel Ek” Supporters group meets with prospective new owner

The Arsenal Supporters Trust has had a meeting with Arsenal’s prospective new owner, Daniel Ek.

The Swede has put himself forward as the man to take the club back to its glory days and away from the hands of Stan Kroenke.

Despite signing the likes of Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Magalhaes in recent seasons, Arsenal fans still believe that their club is not being given the right support by Kroenke.

His involvement in the suspended European Super League seems to have destroyed his relationship with the fans beyond repair and they want him to sell and leave the club now.

Ek has been taking serious steps to become the club’s newest owner in recent weeks, including enlisting the support of some former players like Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira.

His group has now met with the AST and they released a statement to say that they welcome his approach to buying the club.

“The AST welcomed a recent approach from Daniel Ek and his consortium partners Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira, and that they said meeting us was a priority for them,” the statement read via TalkSPORT.

“A constructive meeting was held and we were encouraged to hear their commitment to making the role of fans central to their proposals.

“This is very welcome and we look forward to further dialogue.

“We will engage with anyone who has a serious proposal as it is important any current or future owner is aware of the importance of working with fans.

“We also continue to seek a constructive and meaningful dialogue with Stan and Josh Kroenke.”