The Aubameyang conundrum – Time for Arteta to be ruthless?

The Captain Conundrum: What to do with Aubameyang? by Goonerboy
Hello family!!! A lot has been going on regarding Ozil, it is overwhelming and emotional to be sincere, but I admire the way Arteta has remained solid on his stance, this is the ruthless streak we need to change the culture at this football club, I have a lot to say but I will resist the urge as this is not an Ozil article.
Speaking of being ruthless, would you agree if I said we need to apply the same to our captain right now? For the records, this is not hating on Aubameyang or anything of the sort but I can’t help but think that he does not merit a starting position right now.
The game these days is so unforgiving and completely result-driven that there is almost no room for any passenger in a team. I believe it is generally accepted, at least among our fanbase, that if Aubameyang is not scoring, he brings absolutely nothing to the table. It amazes me how a seasoned footballer is completely unreliable with the ball at his feet when not in a scoring position.
When he has the ball, I always worry about him giving the ball away so much that I sigh in relief whenever he successfully completes a 5-yard pass, although he perfectly makes up for it with his world class positioning, movement and finishing, and you can’t ask for more.
However, the goals have somewhat dried up and we are no longer seeing the hard work as shown towards the end of last season which for me is a big worry. We can slam Lacazette all we want, but I don’t think anyone can question his never-say-die attitude, consistent hard work, how he tactically makes us tick offensively even when he is not scoring, can we say the same for Aubameyang right now?
Don’t mind me for trying to do Arteta’s job, but seeing the difference Martinelli has made, in just his attitude alone, since his return, there is no way one can justify not playing him and that goes to Lacazette and Saka as well.
My question is, you are the manager, how would you line up in our next PL game? What do you do about our captain?
To answer in my own way, the front trio of Martinelli, Lacazette and Saka has to continue- it is easy for me to say that because I wouldn’t have to bear any consequences for airing my opinion!
But for the manager it is not so straightforward, for the simple fact that right now, our dressing room is in a very delicate state and Arteta has to be very careful in managing the situation. Benching your captain in favour of a youngster is not going to sit well at all, especially when you consider Auba’s influence is the dressing room and with what has happened with Ozil, it is indeed a tricky situation right now.
Martinelli has somehow brought a positive mentality back to the team as he, alongside Smith Rowe, has given us a glimmer of hope in what has been a frustrating season. Tactically, I enjoy the partnership between Tierney, Martinelli and ESR on that left side, it gives us a much needed balance and unpredictability.
Apart from the fact that Lacazette is integral to the way we want to play, he is officially the most in-form player right now in the league according to Whoscored and Squawka and do I need any justification for our star boy Saka?
There is no way Aubameyang deserves to start ahead of any of these players AT THE MOMENT, but how do you do that and still maintain peace and harmony in the team?
The easier choice would be to bench Martinelli, but I strongly hope we don’t do that, we need to unleash this beast of a player and no better time to do so than NOW!
What do you think?
Goonerboy…
I saw an improvement when he played on the left wing in West Bromwich, so Arteta had better play him there for a couple more matches before dropping him. Arteta must also think about the effect on the dressing room, because Aubameyang is the incumbent captain
I would say play one in the FA cup and one in the prem. They can always be subbed for each other if they are not performing.
Although his goals have been crucial for arsenal , I have always felt that Aubameyang has been shoehorned into the Arsenal team, I have always had the impression Rose tinted arsenal fans have seen him as the second coming of Thierry Henry, his goal ratio may of suggested this however his footballing ability certainly doesn’t.
For me auba is a poacher I think his best position is the defenders shoulder number 9 , not the left wing, problem is now for whatever reason his goals are drying up its come under question what he can offer the team, as in recent games and certainly before his injury Martinelli looks such a better option on the left wing!
With Martinelli and Saka slotting into the wing positions qnd lacazette looking a lot more comfortable with this energy around him , Aubameyqng has to prove himself from off the bench, he needs to come on qnd be a match winner , again something he has proved in the europa league this season, certainly not the end of him, however why disrupt lacazette martinelli and saka with smith-Rowe playing as the 10, on a side note ide love to see Auba start as number 9 against Newcastle this Saturday.
Saka and ESR as 8s in front of Partey. Auba left Laca center and Gabby right. To bad Pepster.
u had me at Hello.
i agree to your well thought article.
I could not disagree more. He worked hard vs. WBA.
Start him in the FA cup game, and send him back to the bench for the Crystal Palace game if he doesn’t performs tomorrow.
No disrespect to PEA but he hasn’t done anything good this season at all, and we’re already halfway into it.
He should earn his spot. He had half the season to pick up form but he didn’t. Right now the performance of the team is more important than satisfying one player.
I’m sure even he’ll be happy if he doesn’t pick form and he sits for the kids and eventually we make top four.
There’ll be no complaining
Not sure how relevant this is to the conversation but it doesn’t get mentioned much that historically Auba’s game was based on pace – he used to be unbelievably quick before he joined Arsenal, and as he gets older he is getting slower, and that has meant he’s had to adapt his game to maintain a high level. Despite his incredible goalscoring at Arsenal, he’s never been able to sprint away quite so comfortably as he used to at Dortmund and it’s impressive he was able to score so many goals for us given that apparent change.
I don’t believe this is the major reason for his loss of form this season but age affects everyone so maybe? Just throwing it out there.