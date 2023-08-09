The Balogun transfer saga could be good or bad for Arsenal

Balogun’s Destination: A Balancing Act for Arsenal
Folarin Balogun has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most talked-about players this summer, and the reasons are abundantly clear. The young forward dazzled in the French league last season, netting an impressive 22 goals and providing three assists for Stade Reims. Notably, he secured the fourth-highest goal tally in the league, even surpassing the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Having showcased such promise, it’s no surprise that Balogun is in high demand. His standout performances in France position him as a sought-after player, and various clubs are eager to secure his services away from the Emirates Stadium.
Among them, Italian powerhouse Inter Milan have shown keen interest, while French clubs Monaco and Lens have also entered the race for the USMNT international.
Yet, the stumbling block remains the price tag. Arsenal value Balogun at £50 million, a sum that few clubs possess the financial clout to meet, especially for a player relatively new to senior men’s football.
The intrigue intensifies if a Premier League club steps forward with an offer, potentially sidelining foreign interest—a scenario not uncommon in the transfer market, given the financial muscle of English clubs.
Herein lies a crucial question for Arsenal: do they prioritize a substantial transfer fee, potentially strengthening a domestic competitor, or opt for a slightly lesser sum and send him abroad, where his influence on their league campaign would be indirect? The latter offers an easier route, avoiding facing Balogun in future matches.
However, the pursuit of a higher price tag carries its own risks. If Arsenal choose to maximize their return by selling Balogun at a premium to a Premier League rival, they must brace themselves for the prospect of facing him on the pitch later.
History has shown that players relish such encounters against their former teams, often capitalizing on the opportunity to prove a point or even create a narrative of redemption.
In the coming weeks, the focus will be on whether a Premier League club makes a compelling bid for the talented USA international.
Arsenal fans, though, might find themselves torn between appreciating Balogun’s heroics from a distance or witnessing them up close — a decision that could significantly impact the club’s future dynamics and fortunes.
Writer – Yash Bisht
Balogun is Young, and you can hardly see a better option as their are scares of prolific Young talents, united just played 70m+ for a player with little experience yet less prolific from what they did last year, balogun is worth what we say he is what and we are in no pressure to sell for less… It’s the current realities of today’s market, that’s why clubs in Spain are pushing for super league as everyone is becoming jealous of premier league spending power
If Chelsea are willing to pay £50m for him, it’d be very good for us financially and strategically
Chelsea have got the powerful Armando Broja, Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku for the CF role. They’re still approaching Elye Wahi, Deivid Washington and Dusan Vlahovic
Giving them Balogun could ruin the balance of their squad, their dressing room harmony and make them fail to sign Vlahovic
Keep dreaming, wake up and send a reasonable enough comment
Hunny, teams are making efforts to sign good. CF but Arteta is sticking with Nkethia I just hope it turns out well. Now we have several midfielders without a dynamic CF. I still wonder why FBalogun wasn’t given a chance to prove himself at all in pre season except faint appearance. I wish the coach isn’t setting up himself for fierce criticism if things don’t turn out as planned. My fingers are crossed.
I guess that’s because Nketiah isn’t as marketable as Balogun, who could only play if Nketiah is loaned out
He had a little injury and the manager doesn’t want to risk him as he has been listed for sale, clubs sell players that are relatively not poor or bad, balogun is sold purely on business merit as he will fetch us decent amount to offset some of our expenses, he needed to play regularly and currently we can’t offer him that so it’s best for all parties to move on, we can’t afford him and nkettiah In out squad
He is a rare Tall Target Man with a potential 20 goals a season. They are hard to find in his age group for less than £60 million. So as it would cost Arsenal £60 million to replace him that is why they value him at £60 million. Poor clubs like Inter Millan and Monoco cannot afford him and should not embarrass their fans with laughable low bids. Under Arteta with further training he will become an important player for Arsenal and give us many match winning goals. Priceless!
What, who? Balogun? He’s 178 cm tall, that’s roughly 5 foot 10. He’s not tall or a target man. Or were you talking about someone else?
Balogun could be a victim of the gaffer 4 & 5 phases, as fourth phase takes shape Balogun maybe seen as a risk as to what phase 5 should look like.
In a nut shell the gaffer states on completing all 5 phases would mean creating something of an Arsenal era, akin to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at Man City and Liverpool respectively.
So while Raya may fits in the different phases, Balogun inclusion may not as clear cut, in my opinion.
This your phases is beginning to sound like a broken record and only exists in your head
Talking to ESPN explaining his interview with Arsenal board, the gaffer stated not only did he had to show them a plan and process in which he believed would be in 5 phases and end European and home denomination.
ESPN
James Olley
Senior writer, ESPN
Published March 15, 2023
The five phase plan
In my opinion, Ignore the low valuations mentioned by ANTI ARSENAL websites TBR, Evening Standard,Mail and 90 min, i personally have blocked them by the drop down menu and press “hide” as they always under value the price of Arsenal player and inflate the price of players Arsenal may wish to buy. In my opinion they come accross, Very Anti Arsenal and not reflecting a true Arsenal fans view.
Arteta does not want Balogun, Balogun wants away. Its justt the situation. Arsenal playing poker with his sale. They will sell the minute someone bids £40 mil. The problem is, if someone doesn’t. Arsenal need sales to comply with FFP, Balogun is one of them sales needed. Arsenal want at least one more signing. Balogun staying is a fly in the ointment.