“The bare minimum” Madueke wants to give even more to Arsenal

Noni Madueke has continued his impressive form this season with another standout performance, scoring twice as Arsenal secured a convincing victory over Club Brugge last night. His contributions have become increasingly significant, especially considering that some Arsenal supporters were initially hesitant when the club first expressed interest in signing him. Madueke is now establishing himself as one of the most influential figures at the Emirates this season, demonstrating consistency, confidence and a growing maturity in his game. His display in Belgium exemplified his development, offering both creativity and composure while also pushing Bukayo Saka for a starting role for both club and country. This level of competition is the type of challenge any coach would welcome, and Mikel Arteta will be encouraged by the prospect of two high-calibre players driving each other to deliver exceptional performances regularly.

Madueke’s Growing Influence

Arsenal have been in excellent form across the campaign, and Madueke believes he can contribute even more to the team’s progress. He has spoken openly about his sense of responsibility and determination to make a meaningful impact whenever he steps onto the pitch. His ambition to improve further aligns with the standards that Arteta has set within the squad, particularly for those operating in advanced positions. Madueke’s ability to influence matches through goals, movement and decisiveness continues to strengthen his position within the team and adds valuable depth to Arsenal’s attacking options.

Madueke Reflects on His Performance

Speaking via Sky Sports, the attacker said, “The first goal was really nice. The second one was a tap in but that first one was sweet. I’m delighted with the result. The bare minimum I need to give to my team is threat. They need to give me the ball thinking something can happen. Trying to score and being as decisive as possible is the next level I need to get to, being consistently decisive for my club and country. I think I can reach that level if I keep working every day.” His words highlight a clear ambition to maintain this upward trajectory as the season continues.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…