The battle for the signature of Arsenal man is heating up

AS Roma is now battling with Torino for the signature of Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira reports Tuttosport via Sports Witness.

Torreira is on his way out of Arsenal after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard is expected to bring in his own midfielder in this transfer window, and he hasn’t been a fan of Torreira.

Torino had been in talks with Arsenal over landing him, with several reports claiming that both teams are close to reaching an agreement.

They want to pay a loan fee and take the midfielder for the rest of the season. However, they have added a number of clauses that will need to be met before they can complete the transfer on a permanent basis (Daily Star).

These clauses are not being accepted by Arsenal and the Gunners are open to new teams making a move for him.

This has brought AS Roma into the picture. The Rome side is looking to hijack Torino’s move for him.

They are prepared to use Arsenal target, Amadou Diawara as a sweetener in the move.

The Romans are also prepared to pay a fee in full should Arsenal reject a swap deal.