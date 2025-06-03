The Benjamin Šeško vs Viktor Gyökeres Dilemma

It is easy for any media outlet to link Arsenal with a striker at this point. Some might even call it lazy journalism. After all, many in football recognise that a proven goal scorer could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Gunners. That said, Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres is not speculative. It dates back to last summer.

Both players made their positions clear at the time. Šeško confirmed before Euro 2024 that he would stay with RB Leipzig for at least another season, while Gyökeres also suggested that continuing his development at Sporting Lisbon was the best decision. Arsenal, to their credit, opted not to make a short-term move. Instead, they chose patience, waiting for the right player rather than signing someone for the sake of it.

There is uncertainty around the release clauses of both players, but it is widely believed that Leipzig and Sporting have made informal assurances. If their valuations are met, they will sell. Behind the scenes, discussions have likely taken place. Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta will already be aware of what both players are asking for in terms of wages and contractual expectations. Arsenal are now approaching the moment of decision.

Goals vs Growth: What Are Arsenal Prioritising?

Within the fanbase, there is growing scepticism about Šeško’s readiness to lead the line. Many feel he is simply not Gyökeres. The numbers paint a stark contrast. Šeško scored 13 league goals in the Bundesliga last season and has only once scored more than 15 league goals in a campaign between Austria and Germany. That leaves some fans questioning whether he would suddenly produce more in the Premier League.

Gyökeres, on the other hand, delivered a staggering 39 goals in 33 league appearances in Portugal. While the Primeira Liga is not as competitive as England’s top flight, those are elite numbers. Despite this, several reports suggest Mikel Arteta still prefers Šeško. Arsenal’s scouting department have tracked him for some time and believe he has the higher ceiling, even if he is not as polished right now.

This is where the debate within the fanbase starts. Many supporters are growing weary of being promised future returns. They remember being told to wait for Fabregas, Nasri and Van Persie to develop, only for the squad to lose momentum in the process. Fans now want the finished product. Players like William Saliba may also be weighing these decisions carefully. Would he rather trust in a striker who is still learning or one who can deliver immediately? It could even influence whether he signs a new deal.

Arteta’s Defining Decision

This transfer window feels like a tipping point. Arsenal fans want more than potential. It is not fair to blame Šeško for this scepticism, he may well develop into a world-class forward. But after so many years of near misses, trust must be earned, not assumed. And yet, Arteta is paid one of the highest managerial salaries in the world for a reason. His judgement, in theory, should be trusted.

There is, however, a perception that Arteta prefers players he can mould, rather than work with strong personalities. Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure, Arteta has avoided building his team around a single dominant attacker. Gyökeres is not a global superstar, but Sporting’s system is built around him. That dynamic may not appeal to Arteta. He may feel more comfortable developing Šeško’s raw talent than relying on Gyökeres’ more established strengths.

But this will be a major gamble. When Arsenal signed Kai Havertz, concerns were raised about the fee and fit. Those concerns linger. If Arteta makes the wrong call here, it could be costly, perhaps even defining.

This is the crossroads of his managerial career. He must get it right.

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…