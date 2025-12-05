“The best at everything” Arsenal star reveals how growing up shaped him

Declan Rice continues to be viewed as the one Arsenal player universally recognised as a workhorse, a reputation he has built through years of preparation and dedication. His rise to prominence was already evident during his final season at West Ham, when he played a key role in guiding them to success in Europe. Since joining Arsenal for a record fee, he has handled expectations with remarkable composure, turning the investment into what many now consider exceptional value. As discussions over a new contract approach, it would not be surprising if he becomes Arsenal’s top earner, a prospect few would question given his consistent excellence.

Rice’s Mindset Built from Early Sporting Endeavours

Rice has now spoken about the foundation of his mentality, revealing that he featured in numerous sports while growing up. This insight offers a clearer understanding of his drive and versatility. He explained that he always sought to excel in everything he pursued, a mindset that appears to have shaped his professional career. His childhood was spent actively engaging in a wide range of disciplines, and he believes this varied training has been instrumental in developing the attributes that define him today. Such early experiences have contributed to the completeness of his game, allowing him to perform with consistency and resilience at the highest level.

Rice Reflects on Sporting Background

Rice said via Arsenal Media, “I took part in every sport too, it was not just football as a kid. I did everything, tennis, table tennis, rugby, cross country, I was always busy. I wanted to be the best at everything. I always wanted to be active and I think doing all that training as a kid has definitely helped me in the long run in football. It has allowed me to round my game up even more.”

His words reinforce the idea that his all-round development has shaped the midfielder he has become, one defined by intensity, versatility and unrelenting ambition.